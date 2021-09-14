That remains to be seen

We had teams that lost only a couple of games all year. They'd been in the system for several seasons and many of them are in the NBA or have been there. We don't know yet what we have on this squad and how they'll play together. We don't know if we've discovered a wunderkind in Milicic or just another player to develop over four years. But its not reasonable to think that this year's team is more skilled than those since we started winning big with Harris-Brogdon-Gill-Jerome-Guy-Hunter. Those were awesome teams.