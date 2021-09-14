People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Director of Business Development, Institutional & Public Groups at Commodore Builders. Tima Maclaurin has been named Director of Business Development for Commodore Builders' Institutional and Public Groups. She will work closely with Vice President, Institutional Group Leader Lisa Ulbrich and Public Group Leader Jim DiMarzio to develop and explore new business opportunities and prospects in the institutional sector, which includes schools, recreational centers and public buildings. Maclaurin, who has spent the last 20 years of her career focusing on business development in the construction industry, most recently worked for Fulcrum Associates, a construction management firm based in New Hampshire. Prior to Fulcrum, Tima was the Director of Business Development for Chapman Construction. From environmental contamination, to design engineering and construction, Maclaurin has had a significant role in the growth of each of the companies she has represented. A native of upstate New York, Maclaurin currently resides in Brookline with her husband Ken and their two children.

