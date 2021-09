Former Manchester United defender JOHN O'SHEA on his first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo against Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and the buzz of seeing him back at Old Trafford. I'll always remember the look he gave me before the start of the game. It was about to kick off and he stared me right in the face as if to say, 'I'm ready for this audition'.

