FOXBOROUGH — The stage was set for Mac Jones to get his football Hollywood ending, the script unfolding with a climactic fourth-quarter scene. Here was the Patriots rookie quarterback, all energy and motion, bolting into his huddle after Jonathan Jones’s interception had just handed his offense the ball. There was 8:07 to go and his team was trailing by a point. For a franchise defined by the quarterback before the quarterback he’d just replaced, Jones found himself thrust into the very game-day situation Tom Brady loved and thrived in most, the chance to lead a fourth-quarter comeback. The Gillette Stadium crowd was roaring, and Jones’s arm was humming.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO