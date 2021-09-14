CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tasha Steelz on WWE Offering Her a Referee Position After a Tryout

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Speaking to Tommy Dreamer for his House of Hardcore podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Tasha Steelz discussed WWE offering her a position as a referee after a tryout back in 2015. She said the following on getting the referee offer (via Fightful):. “When they finally got back to me, they...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
William Regal
Tommy Dreamer
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment

UPDATE: Alexa Bliss is shooting down the report that 1,500 fans left during her WWE Raw segment with Charlotte Flair. Bliss posted to Twitter to dismiss the report, writing:. “Sorry Meltzer (or whatever) you can’t get clout off of our segment … move on #StopLying #LitterallyDidntHappen #YoureEmbarassingYourself”. Several fans in...
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley on Winning Tag Gold, Jeff Hardy on His US Title Shot, More

-Now that was a high quality HOSS FIGHT! Just great stuff from Roman, Lashley and Big E. Let’s get to it!. -We see the end of RAW as Roman survives the awesomeness of the Triple Threat Match. Scott Stanford welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They start from the start as The Bloodline vs New Day was also good stuff and a pissed off Lashley destroying all 6 men was also great. Then the Main Event was Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat and it was glorious!
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder team member takes heat for celebrating amazing knockout

Deontay Wilder team member Carltavius Jones-Johnson, better known as Tay Jones, took severe heat for celebrating a recent knockout win. Jones, 34, looked impressive as he completely wiped out Matthew Knauss in a super-lightweight contest on September 16 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta. The trouble for many was the...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Lamar Odom vs. Riddick Bowe Fight Denounced by Association of Boxing Commissions

The Association of Boxing Commissions condemned Riddick Bowe's upcoming fight with former NBA star Lamar Odom and other events that involve aging boxers. "It makes for a hot topic just to talk about fighters' age—Evander [Holyfield], [Mike] Tyson, Riddick Bowe—but age discrimination is not what the discussion should be about," ABC President Michael Mazzulli said. "The discussion should be about safety."
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT's Kushida tested positive for COVID-19 last month

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida has revealed that COVID-19 was the reason why his scheduled title defense against Roderick Strong couldn't take place last month. In an Instagram video today, Kushida stated that he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Kushida was supposed to defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Strong on the August 17 episode of NXT.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Clips)

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as of tonight’s episode of Raw. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya and Tamina to win the titles on tonight’s show, with Nikki small packaging Natalya to pick up the win. You can see clips and pics from the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

Nikki ASH On Deciding To Celebrate In the Crowd After Her WWE RAW Women’s Title Win

In an interview with Fightful, Nikki ASH spoke about winning the WWE RAW Women’s title and her decision to celebrate in the audience after she won. Here are highlights:. On winning the RAW Women’s title: “If you ask me about those twenty-four hours, it was this whirlwind. It was, you won the Money in the Bank contract and you scurried up the ladder, ran up the ramp, celebrated on the ladder. I’m looking at the fans in Texas and I look down at the briefcase and I just start crying. Because I’m like, ‘Oh, man. Whoa.’ It was my first time in front of fans, so I started crying. Then the next night, realized it on Sunday night, I cashed in on the Monday night and it was a different feeling. The one, two, three happened and I raised the Championship and there was no tears. I was like, ‘Let’s go party! Let’s go into the WWE universe.’ When I said party, I meant party with the WWE universe. That was my first instinct, was go and celebrate in the crowd because I’m a woman of the people, a superhero of the people. So, that was my first thought was go celebrate in the crowd. For me it was a moment of triumph and of joy. There was no tears. It was just utter jubilation.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Deonna Purrazzo Details Her Problems In WWE NXT

In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Impact Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo talked more about her time in NXT and the struggle to be move up the ranks. Paquette asked if there was a vibe in NXT that one had to wait there turn before getting a push, and Purrazzo concurred.
WWE

