Candidates discuss agriculture at BGOS all candidates meeting

By Greg Cowan
wiartonecho.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe candidates running in the federal riding of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound wanted to ensure rural voters will pick them as their choice to “fight for farmers” on Sept. 7. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Grey and Bruce federations of agriculture held a...

theeastcountygazette.com

Unemployment Benefits: Will AOC Be Able to Extend It Until 2022?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a monthly town hall in which she spoke to her constitutes about a new bill she is proposing. With this bill, she’s looking to extend the federal unemployment benefits through 2022. In her frustration for Congress, the Congresswoman said, “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides...
U.S. POLITICS
Sun Chronicle

Meet the candidates for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO -- Three candidates are vying for votes in Tuesday's preliminary election for mayor. Mayor Paul Heroux is seeking re-election against challengers Todd McGhee and Jim Poore. The candidates with the two highest vote totals in Tuesday's preliminary will advance to November's general election. Candidates were invited to submit biographical...
ATTLEBORO, MA
AFP

Trudeau begins third term weakened at helm of Canada minority government

Justin Trudeau's snap election gamble has landed the Canadian leader back at square one: reelected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once more need backing from opposition rivals to govern. His Liberals were leading or elected in 158 out of 338 electoral districts, according to official projections Tuesday morning. The Conservatives, with 119 seats, will return to Ottawa as official opposition, while Trudeau will need to try to secure support from smaller factions -- the separatist Bloc Quebecois (with 34 seats) or the leftist New Democrats (25) -- to pass his agenda. Before going back to work, Trudeau gladhanded commuters at a subway station in his Montreal electoral district of Papineau. "It is I who thank you," he told supporters, snapping selfies with a few.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

