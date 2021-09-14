CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR: Enjoy the ride with simple ATV, UTV safety tips

tomahawkleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN – Whether you’re riding to enjoy the fall colors, to get from place to place or as part of your hunting season experience, stay safe on ATVs and UTVs by following safety best practices. As of Monday, Sept. 13, 31 people in Wisconsin had died in ATV/UTV crashes. Most...

