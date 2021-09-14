CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Schnucks Expands Local Produce Offerings

Schnuck Markets Inc. has partnered with logistics and marketing platform Foodshed.io to bring its most expansive local produce season to market since the grocer was founded in 1939. For the 2021 season, more than 50 varieties of fresh, local produce are featured in all 111 Schnucks stores, according to a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Inside Indiana Business

American Resources Corp. Expands Rare Earth Team

Fishers-based American Resources Corp. has added Jeff Peterson as vice president of the American Rare Earth division. He brings nearly 20 years of experience including operations, engineering, sales, and product development to American Resources. Peterson will focus on deployment and commercialization of the Rare Earth division's processing, isolation and purification technology suite, as well as broadening the supply of certain critical and rare earth element feedstocks.
BUSINESS
breakingtravelnews.com

American takes stake in Gol as codeshare expands

American Airlines has confirmed plans to further solidify its partnership with Gol, the largest airline in Brazil. Building on the two carriers’ initial codeshare offering, signed last year, the expanded partnership includes a larger and more lucrative loyalty program partnership. It also expects to increase commercial cooperation with Gol to...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
martechseries.com

SPM Group continues to expand its full spectrum of digital services with the addition of digital performance leader Dreamscape Marketing

Extending an already strong year of existing and new client growth, SPM Group continues to enhance its digital capabilities and services supporting the healthcare industry with the strategic addition of a leading digital performance agency, Dreamscape Marketing (“Dreamscape”). This new partnership further augments SPM Group’s fully integrated marketing and consulting capabilities across three key areas: strategic communications, digital experience, and performance marketing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ClassWallet Expands its Marketing Focus by Hiring Karen Nelson as VP Marketing

ClassWallet, the leading digital wallet technology for K-12 education, has appointed Karen Nelson, an experienced global marketing executive with more than 20 years’ industry experience, as the company’s vice president of marketing. Nelson will oversee the brand, demand generation, communications and product marketing strategy for the rapidly growing organization. Marketing...
BUSINESS
ptonline.com

Berry Global to Expand its North American PP Thermoforming Capabilities

Berry Global plans to expand its foodservice packaging manufacturing operations in North America as part of its long-term strategic growth commitments. This more than $110 million investment will expand its proprietary and industry-leading PP thermoforming capabilities to manufacture clear drink cups and lids for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, and other foodservice markets. The clear design fills an increasing demand for a cup that showcases a premium brand image and beverage appeal and improves restaurant operation efficiencies while offering a more sustainable packaging option.
BUSINESS
WUPE

Carr Hardware Expands With Purchase Of Local Business

The hardware store that has been voted "Best of the Berkshires" 23 years in a row continues to expand. Bart Raser, president of Carr Hardware, announced in a media statement that Carr Hardware is purchasing Lee Hardware True Value. That's right. After 80 years of being competitors, two long-time businesses...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Business Intelligence#American Inno#Inno
thurrott.com

Amazon Expands Its Luna Gaming Service

Amazon today announced a sweeping set of updates to its Luna gaming service, with new channels, games, devices, co-play, and more. “It has been nearly a year since Team Luna introduced and then launched Amazon Luna and the feedback we’ve received in early access has been invaluable,” Amazon’s Gabi Knight writes in the announcement post. “We’ve learned so much from the customers who have joined us on the journey thus far and we are committed to continuing to make Luna even better. Today, we are excited to announce availability on more devices, an expanded lineup of new channels and games, and new ways to play together with Luna Couch [and], starting today, [on] Fire tablets and Chromebooks.”
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Compass expands its brokerage operations to Wisconsin

Compass has embraced The Badger State spirit with its rapid expansion into Milwaukee’s real estate market. A month after launching its Milwaukee brokerage operations, Compass has added former First Weber EVP and Regional Manager Kel Svoboda and top-rated agents Shar Borg and Collin Yelich to its team. “Compass aligns with...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISH-TV

American Sealants expanding in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — American Sealants has announced plans to invest nearly $3 million into its Fort Wayne facility and add nearly 30 jobs by end of 2024. The company makes package adhesives and sealants for several markets, including construction, manufacturing and automotive aftermarket. Zaremba says the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
martechseries.com

CreatorIQ Expands Its Leadership Position With Acquisition of #1 Influencer Marketing Analytics Platform Tribe Dynamics

Combination of Industry-Leading Performance Management And Analytics Solutions Creates The Definitive Platform Leader for the Creator Economy. Influencer marketing platform, CreatorIQ — the most trusted partner advancing the creator economy for brands like AB InBev, Disney, Sephora, and Unilever — announced the acquisition of the #1 influencer marketing analytics platform, Tribe Dynamics.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
San Antonio Business Journal

2021 C-suite Awards: Peter Bridgman

Peter Bridgman started in 2017 as CEO of Visionworks, one of the nation’s largest retail optical chains. With Bridgman at the helm, the company has steadily increased its profits over the past four years. Bridgman has been in eye care for a decade, having also led LensCrafters and Pearle Vision. Before eye care, he focused on broader health care issues as a principal at Booz & Company in Chicago. In 2017, HVHC, a subsidiary of Highmark Inc., entered into an agreement with New York-based private investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP involving a pair of Alamo City businesses, including Visionworks. Under that deal, Centerbridge acquired a minority equity stake in Visionworks, HVHC’s optical retail subsidiary. As part of the agreement, Bridgman was brought on as Visionworks’ new CEO. Two years later, in 2019, VSP Global — a physician-led company based in Rancho Cordova, California — purchased San Antonio-based Visionworks. That same year, Brigman was named president of the company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Coast Appliances Expands its Operations in Ontario

Canada’s largest appliance retailer opens new location in Brampton. Coast Appliances has recently opened a new location in Brampton, Ontario, making it the company’s third location in the province and 18th across the country. The new store is located in the Trinity Common Mall on Great Lakes Drive, a popular shopping destination with excellent customer access and a number of complimentary retail services.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

Sendbird Expands on Its Market-leading User-to-User Chat With New Intelligent Bot Conversations

SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Sendbird, the leading mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice and video, today announced the release of an FAQ Bot for Sendbird Desk. The new feature allows Sendbird Desk customers to get a comprehensive support solution, leveraging the best of human interactions and the efficiency of automated assistance. In just a few simple steps, the FAQ Bot can be activated to immediately respond to simple or common questions posed by customers within the app while routing more complex questions to a live agent if needed.
CELL PHONES
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

CoreVest To Expand Its Correspondent Channel

CoreVest American Finance LLC is expanding its business purpose loan correspondent channel, following the pricing of its inaugural securitization of bridge loans on transitional housing assets. CoreVest's securitization had an initial principal balance of $270 million and represents interest in a pool of loans secured by transitional single-family, two to...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

FivebalanceUSA Set to Expand Its User Base Exponentially

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / As the first and only company publicly known to date to use blockchain technology to fight depression and anxiety, FivebalanceUSA is one of a handful of Companies listed on Coinmarketcap and trading on exchanges that has a real product fighting real world problems. FivebalanceUSA has accomplished a couple of milestones to help bring awareness to the Company and its mission to take on mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Expanding Support for This Low-Cap Altcoin Across All Its Platforms

Coinbase is making due on its promise to accelerate the listing of new assets by expanding full trading support to yet another cryptocurrency. The exchange now enables customers to buy, sell and hold the native asset for Horizen (ZEN), an interoperable blockchain ecosystem, via Coinbase.com and its mobile apps. Coinbase...
MARKETS
Eater

San Francisco’s Central and South American Restaurants Offer a Refuge to Its Local Communities

As political protests in Cuba escalated over the summer, restaurateur Rene Denis and his father walked to San Francisco City Hall. People were demonstrating in the street, some showing love for a country they call home, others showing support for the residents of an island they may never visit. For Denis, seeing a group of about 20 Cuban Americans gathered sparked a deep sense of nostalgia.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio

Comments / 0

Community Policy