ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

Peter Bridgman started in 2017 as CEO of Visionworks, one of the nation’s largest retail optical chains. With Bridgman at the helm, the company has steadily increased its profits over the past four years. Bridgman has been in eye care for a decade, having also led LensCrafters and Pearle Vision. Before eye care, he focused on broader health care issues as a principal at Booz & Company in Chicago. In 2017, HVHC, a subsidiary of Highmark Inc., entered into an agreement with New York-based private investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP involving a pair of Alamo City businesses, including Visionworks. Under that deal, Centerbridge acquired a minority equity stake in Visionworks, HVHC’s optical retail subsidiary. As part of the agreement, Bridgman was brought on as Visionworks’ new CEO. Two years later, in 2019, VSP Global — a physician-led company based in Rancho Cordova, California — purchased San Antonio-based Visionworks. That same year, Brigman was named president of the company.
