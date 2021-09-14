Three big questions you probably have about Covid booster shots — and answers from top experts
You've probably heard a lot about booster shots in recent weeks. But nobody can agree on when you'll actually need to get one. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee will meet to discuss booster shots, additional doses of the Covid vaccines designed to provide continued protection against the virus. The committee is expected to review data from Pfizer's application for a third-dose booster and decide who needs boosters, at what dosage and when.www.cnbc.com
Comments / 0