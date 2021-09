TOWN OF HOOSICK, NY (WRGB) — Investigators from the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office say two have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant at 42 Scott Street in the Town of Hoosick. There, investigators say, 800 bags of heroin, 50 grams of crack, and large sums of money as well as other drug paraphernalia was recovered.