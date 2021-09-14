Broadway Technology, a Provider of High-Performance Front-Office Solutions, Appoints Dan Romanelli to Exec Role
an established provider of high-performance front-office services, reveals that it has hired Dan Romanelli to serve as Head of Relationships. In his new role, Romanelli will be tasked with supporting key business development initiatives and customer relationship management. He will be overseeing an international team of sales and relationship managers.www.crowdfundinsider.com
