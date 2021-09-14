Shortstop Edmundo Sosa Hit an Umpire in the Head With a Wild Throw

St Louis Cardinals v New York Mets / Mike Stobe/Getty Images

There was a terrifying moment in last night's New York Mets - St. Louis Cardinals game when first base umpire Junior Valentine was hit in the side of the head by a wild throw from Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa. Valentine was looking at first base, preparing to make a call when the ball caught him square in the side of the head.

This was absolutely one of the craziest things you'll ever see in a Major League Baseball game. The throw was so far off target and yet hit Valentine right in the head. Thankfully, Valentine was alright. He was bloodied, but didn't suffer any broken bones. Most impressive of all is that he finished the game.

Let this be a lesson to all the young players out there to look where you're throwing the ball.