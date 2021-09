A new season is about to get started from the National Football League, which means we’re also prepared for the weekly onslaught of Power Rankings columns that attempt to rank every NFL franchise from best to worst. Given that the K.C. Chiefs have been to consecutive Super Bowls, it’s expected to see them at or near the top of preseason power rankings once again. The question is who else will be included.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO