Davenport, IA

157 students have left Davenport schools after open enrollment laws changed. The district is still assessing the financial impact.

By Anthony Watt
Quad-Cities Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 150 students have left the Davenport Community School District for other districts since Iowa law covering school diversity plans changed earlier this year. The old plans — voluntarily adopted by local school boards — limited the number of students who could transfer to a different district. They were intended to encourage racial diversity, according to the Iowa Department of Education. Davenport, Des Moines, Postville, Waterloo and West Liberty were the only district in Iowa with diversity plans.

