CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

FIRST READING: Beijing meddling in election, why a Trudeau MP is voting Tory

By Tristin Hopper
wiartonecho.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout Election 44 we are publishing this special daily edition of First Reading, our politics newsletter, to keep you posted on the ins and outs (and way outs) of the campaign. To get an early version sent direct to your inbox every weekday at 6 p.m. ET, sign up here.

www.wiartonecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

What Trudeau’s win means for Canada-U.S. relations

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau’s election win will earn him a congratulatory call from a figure largely forgotten during Canada’s election campaign: President Joe Biden. But staying on Biden’s radar will be key for Trudeau, as he resettles into the Prime Minister’s Office. Canada’s election Monday capped a campaign that paid...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base. Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trudeau's party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary.Trudeau entered Monday's election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled — but he was hoping Canadians would reward him with a majority for navigating the pandemic better than many other leaders. Still, Trudeau struggled to justify why he called the election early given the virus, and the opposition was relentless in accusing him of holding the vote two years...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Trudeau begins third term weakened at helm of Canada minority government

Justin Trudeau's snap election gamble has landed the Canadian leader back at square one: reelected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once more need backing from opposition rivals to govern. His Liberals were leading or elected in 158 out of 338 electoral districts, according to official projections Tuesday morning. The Conservatives, with 119 seats, will return to Ottawa as official opposition, while Trudeau will need to try to secure support from smaller factions -- the separatist Bloc Quebecois (with 34 seats) or the leftist New Democrats (25) -- to pass his agenda. Before going back to work, Trudeau gladhanded commuters at a subway station in his Montreal electoral district of Papineau. "It is I who thank you," he told supporters, snapping selfies with a few.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
WSB Radio

Canadians vote in pandemic election that could cost Trudeau

TORONTO — (AP) — Canadians voted Monday in a pandemic election that could weaken Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or reward his government’s handling of the pandemic. Trudeau gambled on an early election to try to capitalize on the fact that Canada is now among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. But the opposition has been relentless in accusing him of calling an unnecessary early vote — two years before the deadline — for his own personal ambition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Factbox-The leaders of the main parties contesting Canada's election

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Here are brief profiles of the main Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept. 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) - Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. Damaged by allegations that his government improperly intervened in a criminal case against a Quebec-based construction company and by revelations that he had worn blackface as a younger man, Trudeau lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters during the current campaign, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Conservative Party#First Reading#Conservatives#Ctv#Chinese#Global Times#Ontario Liberal#Nwt#Forum Research#People S Party Of Canada#Ppc#Canadians#Twitter#Muslims#Tories#The National Post#The University Of Ottawa
kingstonthisweek.com

Analysis: Justin Trudeau and the parable of the foolish prince

In some elections, the vote converges. In others, it diverges. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Canadians came together for Trudeau over Stanfield in 1974, Mulroney over Turner in 1984, Chrétien over Campbell in 1993, Trudeau II over Harper in 2015. But sometimes votes diverge...
POLITICS
The Independent

Justin Trudeau wins Canada election but Liberal Party may struggle for outright majority, projections say

Justin Trudeau will remain as Canada’s prime minister after his Liberal Party won the most seats in Monday’s election, early media projections say, but it remains to be seen whether the party will claim an outright majority.Canadian media projections had the Liberal Party leading in 139 of 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons, in line with predictions from most opinion polls, reported Reuters.The Trudeau-led Liberal Party had called the snap election off the back of popular support for the government’s response to the pandemic, hoping to win an outright majority, but as opinion polls tightened closer to election day...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Mazda
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Washington Post

Canadians could make Trudeau pay for his gamble

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Polls show the Liberal Party of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an almost dead heat...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada’s close election?

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. Here’s a guide to Monday’s election:
POLITICS
Gazette

Trudeau warns against vote split in tight Canada election

Brooklin, Ontario (Reuters) -With the Canadian election in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival implored supporters to stay the course and avoid vote splitting that could hand their opponent victory. Both men campaigned in the same seat-rich Toronto...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy