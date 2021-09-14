CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QED Investors Raises $1.05 Billion Fund to Invest in Fintechs

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQED Investors, a top VC firm that focuses on Fintechs, has raised a sizeable $1.05 billion new fund in an over-subscribed offering, according to the firm. The capital includes $550 million in QED’s Fund VII for early-stage investing and an initial $500 million for our new growth fund. QED says...

IN THIS ARTICLE
