We made it, folks. After months of waiting, Week 1 is finally here. The Giants will welcome the Denver Broncos to MetLife Stadium this Sunday for the season opener. The Giants are 7-6 all-time against the Broncos, with the last meeting coming in Week 6 of the 2017 season. Evan Engram caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in the game, while the defense caused three turnovers, leading the Giants to a 23-10 victory.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO