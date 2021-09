Nasdaq Inc. is lending its market technology to the sports-betting industry, allowing users to get in and out of wagers the same way they trade stocks. Fintech company Sporttrade Inc. will use software from New York-based Nasdaq to oversee its sports betting and trading platform, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. The cloud-based software, used by 2,300 companies across the finance industry, will help monitor sports bets to identify irregularities and unusual trading behavior.

GAMBLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO