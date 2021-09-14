Young people who choose to ‘lie flat’ instead of work may pay a high price in the future
The job market is booming on both sides of the Atlantic. Vacancies in the UK are at an all-time record, while the number of people in employment is back to the pre-pandemic level. In the US, the most recent data show nearly 11 million unfilled vacancies, also the highest ever. But many people, particularly the young and well-educated, don’t want to take the jobs on offer. Instead they would prefer to “lie flat”.www.independent.co.uk
