All the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala

Click2Houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Gala in September? Thanks to COVID-19, the annual event (which hasn’t happened since 2019) was pushed back from May, and boy, did the celebrities step out Monday night in their wildest fashion. The Met Gala, which is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume...

www.click2houston.com

ETOnline.com

Rihanna Shuts Down the 2021 Met Gala in Epic Look With A$AP Rocky

Call her the queen of fashion's biggest night, because the 33-year-old singer never disappoints with her Met Ball looks. After missing the 2019 affair, Rihanna arrived to the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling BVLGARI diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley wows in a stunning summer dress you need to see

Before Christie Brinkley braved the elements in the Hamptons to give a quirky weather report, the supermodel stunned at an event in The Hamptons in New York wearing a dreamy off-the-shoulder dress that we swooned over. In a photo, Cinema Society Founder Andrew Saffir’s partner Daniel Benedict shared on Instagram,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
abc11.com

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyoncé has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The Grammy-winning performer wears the stunning piece of jewelry, which features one of the world's largest yellow diamonds, as she and her rapper husband Jay-Z become the faces of Tiffany & Co's new "About Love" campaign.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Princess Diana Wore a Dress Strikingly Similar to the One on the Spencer Movie Poster

While Spencer costume designer Jacqueline Durran has not admitted to taking direct influence from Princess Diana's looks for Kristen Stewart's costumes, the new movie poster has us dissecting every detail. Neon distributed the above teaser of Pablo Larraín's Spencer on Aug. 25 ahead of its Nov. 5 release date, and it's an image of Kristen as Diana, slouched over her strapless gown that's stitched with regal gold Lesage embroidery, courtesy of Chanel. The number took 1,034 hours of work, and is a recreation of look 82 from the spring/summer 1988 Haute Couture Show. It happens to look a lot like the Emanuel-designed number Diana wore to the 1987 James Bond premiere for The Living Daylights. Also similar? The choice in accessories. Diana famously wore a single strand of pearls to the event, and it appears as though Kristen's got the same type of necklace on.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Selena Gomez Knew She'd Be "Eaten Alive" After 2018 Met Gala Self-Tanning Fail

Watch: Selena Gomez Gushes Over Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short. Selena Gomez is taking a rare walk down (fashion) memory lane. Long before the Only Murders in the Building actress starred on a hit crime show, she was thrown to the "Wolves" for her 2018 Met Gala look. While Selena is a red carpet pro and has remained a regular guest at the annual fête, she made a rookie mistake that year when she applied a little too much self-tanner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

