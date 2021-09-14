Dr. Zeinab Chahine Selected As Casey Family Programs' Executive Vice President Of Child And Family Services

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Zeinab Chahine has been appointed executive vice president of Child and Family Services at Casey Family Programs effective Sept. 20, 2021.

Chahine has served as managing director for strategic consulting in Systems Improvement since joining Casey Family Programs in 2007. In that role, she has helped lead the foundation's efforts to safely reduce the need for foster care and to support improvement to the safety and well-being of children and families across the 16 states and multiple child welfare systems in the regions under her oversight. She has also led Casey's national efforts to work in partnership with child welfare systems and national organizations to improve safety and prevent child maltreatment-related fatalities.

In her new role, Chahine will oversee the foundation's direct practice work with children and families as well as its engagement with American Indian and Alaska Native tribes. Child and Family Services (CFS) includes the organization's nine field offices, which provide and improve foster care and related services to children and families and support communities in helping families and their children to thrive. It also includes our Indian Child Welfare Programs team, which works with tribal nations across North America to support their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of Native American children and families.

"Zeinab is not only a recognized national expert on supporting communities in improving the safety and well-being of children and families, she also has been an instrumental leader in helping the foundation to achieve its mission and goals," said Dr. William C. Bell, President and CEO of Casey Family Programs. "We are fortunate to be able to draw on her deep experience working directly with children, families and communities as well as her leadership in systems transformation as we work to build Communities of Hope across the nation."

"I am honored to be entrusted with this new role at Casey Family Programs. I look forward to continue serving the mission of this amazing organization working to build on the legacy of Jim Casey through the work of Child and Family Services," said Dr. Chahine.

Chahine brings direct practice experience as well as experience leading large scale field operations. Prior to joining Casey Family Programs, she served as the executive deputy commissioner for child welfare programs at New York City's Administration for Children's Services. In that role, she was responsible for the operation of all child protective, preventive, foster care and adoption services in New York City. During her 22-year tenure working in child welfare with New York City, she played significant roles in the design, development and implementation of innovative reform initiatives that helped to improve outcomes for children and families.

Chahine has a doctoral degree from The Graduate Center - City University of New York. She holds master's degrees from The Graduate Center in philosophy and from Columbia University in social welfare administration, as well as a bachelor's degree from Hunter College.

Chahine succeeds Marva Hammons, who recently retired after a distinguished career serving children and families at Casey Family Programs and several public child welfare agencies.

About Casey Family Programs Casey Family Programs is the nation's largest operating foundation focused on safely reducing the need for foster care in the United States. Our mission is to provide and improve — and ultimately prevent the need for — foster care. Founded in 1966, Casey Family Programs works in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and with tribal nations across North America to influence long-lasting improvements to the well-being of children, families and the communities where they live. We are committed to Building Communities of Hope, a nationwide effort to prevent the need for foster care by supporting families in raising safe, happy and healthy children.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-zeinab-chahine-selected-as-casey-family-programs-executive-vice-president-of-child-and-family-services-301376427.html

SOURCE Casey Family Programs