Education

Classroom Optional: ZSpace Expands Offerings For Anytime, Anywhere Learning

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past year, many schools and colleges were compelled to adopt alternative learning models such as remote and hybrid learning. In response, zSpace, Inc. , a Silicon Valley education company, shifted its focus to provide even more augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) learning opportunities for students, particularly in STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics) and CTE (career and technical education). Research shows students using zSpace achieve gains averaging a 16-percent improvement (pre-/post-test) in elementary, middle, and high school courses.

"Now, students can access powerful, hands-on learning experiences when they're not in a physical classroom or even if they don't have specific zSpace computers," said Michael Carbenia, senior executive director of workforce at zSpace. "Wherever students are learning, zSpace technology can provide a close approximation to being in-person. We want to help educators reach out to students who need that experience and content the most, so they can continue learning no matter what the circumstances."

zSpace is an evidence-based, comprehensive learning solution consisting of zSpace laptops or desktop computers, software, standards-aligned content, and professional development that can be implemented as a part of a remote, in-person, and/or blended learning strategy. Content is available for both K-12 learning and higher education, and is particularly useful for subjects in which hands-on experiments and practice would otherwise be too dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, and expensive.

For example, students can practice welding or conduct an experiment with electricity using specially designed hardware and software in an AR/VR environment.They can also learn complex and abstract concepts by exploring models and environments using the zSpace stylus to zoom in and out, manipulating objects as small as atoms or as large as planets, and discovering how things work by taking objects apart and putting them back together virtually.

New Apps, Content for Blended and Remote Learning

  • Based on educator feedback, zSpace created a new application, StudioA3 , which can be used Anytime, Anywhere and Anyplace (A3) on any device, including non-zSpace devices such as Chromebooks and Apple-based computers. zSpace StudioA3 is an application in which teachers can build lessons for almost any subject using thousands of pre-made models, and students can learn and explore. StudioA3 for non-zSpace devices is accessible through zCentral.
  • Students have access to more CTE content than ever before. New applications include dental , HVAC , construction and alternative fuels .
  • New experiential learning lessons for math and science includes activities like Exploring Geometry , Fossils and the Changing Environment as well as math activities for primary grades that focus on concepts like counting, adding, subtracting, using base-10 blocks, and simple geometry.

For more information on how zSpace is supporting educators and students in all learning environments, please visit zspace.com/edu/blended-learning or participate in any of our upcoming or on-demand webinars at https://zspace.com/webinars .

About zSpacezSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 2,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. A privately held, venture-backed company located in San Jose, California, it has more than 60 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

Contact: Amanda Austin408-498-4050 318879@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/classroom-optional-zspace-expands-offerings-for-anytime-anywhere-learning-301376420.html

SOURCE zSpace, Inc.

Daily Aztec

Remote learning should be offered to students

Over the past few months, San Diego State University has operated like an invincible force. In the midst of a worsening global pandemic, SDSU has been treating itself as if the rules don’t apply — bringing 33,000+ students back onto campus with a large majority of freshmen once again crammed into dorm rooms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KWTX

Young students now learn about the events of 9/11 in the classroom

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Children at Williams-Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove learned the lyrics to a song they may not understand yet in Paul Warren’s music class. They practiced “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” leading up to a ceremony 20 years after the Twin Towers fell on 9/11.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
pncguam.com

Schools may go back to in-person classroom learning by next week

Less than a week after the start of online learning, public and private schools may be allowed to go back to in-person classroom learning as early as next week. Some schools have stated that they have been informed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero that she plans to announce an executive order tomorrow, Thursday, allowing the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning on Monday, Sept. 13.
EDUCATION
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates and lawmakers call for remote learning options

New York education advocates and state lawmakers are calling on school districts to offer a remote learning option as students and teachers return to in-person instruction amid the uncertainty of the delta variant. Schools across the state are reopening either this week or in the coming days after more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
