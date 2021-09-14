Competition for scarce Minnesota homes sparks spike in average price

Vistage, the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses, today announced that Health e(fx)’s Michael Showalter is the 2021 recipient of the Vistage Impact Award for the Minneapolis – St. Paul region. The Impact Award recognizes the remarkable development and achievement of trailblazing members with between one and three years’ tenure. Showalter has helmed the Minneapolis-based technology firm, which offers a robust technology platform that includes full-service Affordable Care Act (ACA) and state individual mandate support and reporting as well as workforce analytics, since 2019. These services help make health reform easier for organizations with complex systems and Health e(fx) reported revenue growth of nearly 45% percent and EBITDA by 95% under Showalter. Health e(fx) became a leading provider of ACA services, benefitting from Showalter’s human centric, selfless approach to leadership which helped to create and sustain growth during a period of significant uncertainty and constantly changing regulations and guidance around the ACA. Health e(fx) was recently acquired by Equifax and Showalter is now Senior Vice President and General Manager at Equifax, continuing to provide leadership to its ACA business. “My advice to leaders: Know who you serve and put your whole heart into serving them,” said Showalter. “It will be very tough at times… but persevere. Acting even when you're scared is incredibly empowering and gives you the strength to serve others.” Dean Sanberg, Chair, says “Michael has demonstrated the highest level of leadership within our CEO group, a constant resource for other members. His success in profitably growing Health e(fx), development of his team and commitment to supporting the community contribute to him being an ideal recipient of this award.” About Health e(fx) Health e(fx), an Equifax company, provides a robust technology platform that includes full-service Affordable Care Act (ACA) and state individual mandate support and reporting as well as workforce analytics. Through its commitment to serving customers, Health e(fx) is one of the leading ACA technology solution providers, supporting the compliance commitments for many of the nation’s leading employers, and providing white-label solutions to consultants, payroll, tax and benefit administrators. Health e(fx) was named by CIO Review magazine as one of the 50 most promising healthcare solution providers in 2020 and a Top Workplace by the Star Tribune in 2021. For more information, visit healthefx.us. About Vistage Worldwide, Inc. Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, we’ve been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 23,000 members in 20 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage member companies grow 2.2 times faster than average small and midsize U.S. businesses, according to a 2017 study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.

