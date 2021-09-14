CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Launches "Local Bar Sundays," A Movement To Rally Consumers To Support Their Local Bars

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local bars are more than just a place to grab a drink. They are the lifeblood of the communities they serve, providing a place to connect, to share, to create memories, all while providing jobs for the local community. With the launch of Local Bar Sundays, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is on a mission to inspire consumers to support their unique local bars and restaurants and make every Sunday a Local Bar Sunday.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8950651-bulleit-frontier-whiskey-launches-local-bar-sundays-hospitality-mission/

Since the best way to support our local bar communities is to order from your favorite spot, Bulleit will reimburse the cost of consumers' first drink with the "First Drink's on Us" rebate fund through the end of 2021.

Adult consumers (+21) who enjoy Bulleit Frontier Whiskey (costing at least $10.01, pre-tax) from their favorite local bar or restaurant in qualifying states will be reimbursed online for any Bulleit drink they order, from a Bulleit Rye Manhattan, to a Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned, or even Bulleit on the rocks. Consumers will be reimbursed via Venmo** by simply uploading their drink receipt to LocalBarSundays.com after purchasing a qualifying Bulleit drink during the designated period***. Participating consumers are also encouraged to remember to tip their favorite bartenders as a thanks for their great service.

" Local bars and restaurants are a reflection of the vibrant and diverse communities they serve and have been the backdrop to some of life's most important celebrations," said Ricky Collett, Global and US Brand Director of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Diageo North America. " We're proud to launch an initiative that reminds consumers of the importance of supporting their local establishments and communities, by making every Sunday, a Local Bar Sunday."

The Local Bar Sundays mission will be brought to life across the nation with a variety of additional activations and touchpoints:

  • New National Creative Campaign :will appear across TV, digital and social, starring real bartenders.
  • Interactive Media and Bar Finder: interactive digital and local media will help consumers visit their local bars by directing consumers to the Bulleit website where they can find local bars in their neighborhood.
  • Experience Bulleit back at the bar: consumers will have the opportunity to enjoy Bulleit through an estimated1,300 on-premise sampling events across the country (where legal; restrictions apply).
  • Touring the Country:Bulleit Ambassadors and the Bulleit Woody will bring immersive experiences to bar communities across the country (where legal; restrictions apply).
  • Equipping the Trade Community: Bulleit will bring back Frontier Bar Labs - the brand's educational platform - to arm the trade community with the support and tools they need.
  • The Sunday Special: in partnership with the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG), Bulleit will launch a social content series with bartenders sharing a cocktail inspired by the cocktail culture and flavors from their respective cities, to highlight new ways to enjoy Bulleit at the Bar.

The Local Bar Sundays mission was first introduced at this year's Tribeca Festival and comes on the heels of the brand's initial commitment of $250,000 to support the North American Hospitality Industry as part of the Bulleit Frontier Fund.

While enjoying Local Bar Sundays at your favorite neighborhood spot, Bulleit encourages consumers 21+ to take proper precautions to safely visit bars and to always drink responsibly.

*Based on Maximum consumer redemption. Local Bar Sundays Offer available while supplies last in AK, AR, CA, CO, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IA, MD, MA, MI, MT, NE, NV, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, VT, WA, WV, WI, and WY.

**Venmo is a service of PayPal, Inc. which is NOT responsible for and does NOT endorse Local Bar Sundays.

***Consumer must make qualifying purchase by 12/15/2021 and complete rebate redemption by 12/31/2021. Receipt of payment is subject to verification of consumer's compliance with Offer terms. Limit 1 redemption ( $10 payment) per consumer. Not to be combined with any other Diageo offer. A U.S. bank account is required for Venmo. Subject to Offer terms at website.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) - Get Diageo plc Sponsored ADR Report and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bulleit-frontier-whiskey-launches-local-bar-sundays-a-movement-to-rally-consumers-to-support-their-local-bars-301376425.html

SOURCE Diageo

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Samuel Adams releases beer so potent it's illegal in 15 states

Samuel Adams' latest version of its limited-quantity "Utopias" beer is so strong that the 28% alcohol content makes it illegal in 15 U.S. states. Released every two years, the 12th version of Utopias is barrel-aged and finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries, including Michigan's Balaton fruit, coveted by foodies for their tart-sweet flavor in pies, cherry preserves and wine. The potent brew will be commercially available starting October 11, Samuel Adams said in a statement on Thursday.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
POPSUGAR

Support Local Black Businesses With a Traveling "Block Party" That Kicks Off This Sunday in Harlem

Look, I love a good block party — and it's not just because my last name happens to be "Block" — but a block party with a purpose? Now we're really talking!. Food and travel brand Thrillist is partnering with Harlem's "Queen of Hospitality" Tren'ness Woods-Black — granddaughter of Sylvia Woods, founder of the iconic Harlem soul food restaurant Sylvia's — for a very cool traveling experiential event: Thrillist Block Party. These events are focused on supporting, celebrating, and promoting local food and culture while, most importantly, giving back to the communities and local businesses hit hard by this pandemic through accelerator programs that include pro-bono creative marketing services, monetary donations, and donated ad impressions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thewhiskeywash.com

Column: Scotch Whisky Brands Are Starting To Bet On Mixing Single Malts With Mixers

In his 2014 book Whisky: The Manual, the excellent whisky writer Dave Broom takes a lot of time, effort, and pages to conduct an experiment with heretical implications. He gathers a selection of 102 whiskies, applies six different mixers to each one, and takes detailed notes on the organoleptic results. The selection includes single malts and blends from Scotland, Ireland and Japan, as well as bourbons and ryes amongst others.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Westward Whiskey’s New Direct-To-Consumer Whiskey Club Goes National

Portland, Oregon’s Westward Whiskey, focused on developing American single malts, recently launched what they are calling the first truly national, direct-to-consumer, brand-owned whiskey club. The Westward Whiskey Club launched in 2019 and was previously available exclusively in Oregon (where the company is based). Whiskey lovers in nearly 30 states now...
PORTLAND, OR
billypenn.com

Pa. has a liquor limit: Where to buy local whiskey and spirits instead

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Stocking that bar cart you impulse-bought at the height of the pandemic just got a bit harder, thanks to a mandate issued by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board over global supply chain disruptions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Diageo Plc#Food Drink#Multichannel News Release#Venmo#Diageo North America#Country#Bulleit Ambassadors#The Bulleit Woody#Frontier Bar Labs#The Bulleit Frontier Fund#Ga#Ne#Sd#Paypal Inc#Double Gold
WKYT 27

Whiskey Bear bar expands, moves to new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another small business is leaving The Barn Food Hall at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Whiskey Bear will be open until Oct. 3. The owners will expand in their new location in Beaumont, with the goal to open early next year. The bar is the last...
BEAUMONT, KY
GW Hatchet

Local restaurants and bars require proof of vaccination for entry

Several bars and restaurants around the District are requiring proof of vaccination for customers entering their establishments. Managers of four D.C. bars said they decided to require proof of vaccination as an extra level of protection in addition to the mask mandate to ensure the health and safety of their customers and staff. They said the majority of the customers have complied with the requirement and they have not noticed a downturn in business as a result.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ourcommunitynow.com

Shake Shack and Milk Bar Launch Milkshakes Fit for a Party

Find the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake at stores all month long!. You'll want to blow out the candles and make a wish when you see Shake Shack's latest collaboration. The fast-food chain just released two milkshakes with bakery Milk Bar that are available to order now.
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

Hershey Launches 'Oat Made' Plant-Based Chocolate Bars in Select Retailers

Chocolate probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind for foods that don't fit a plant-based diet. Cocoa comes from a plant. But plenty of chocolate also contains milk, so though chocolate is vegetarian, milk chocolate isn't vegan and isn't entirely plant-based. However, as the plant-based milk market has exploded (Starbucks now has four non-dairy options; Dunkin' has three) America's biggest name in chocolate is testing the waters to see if consumers will snatch up plant-based chocolate as well: Hershey has released a new "Oat Made" line of chocolate bars.
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

What Is Weed Beer And Why Are People Going Crazy Over It?

Consuming cannabis has massively expanded over the last two years, with new products emerging onto the market every week. And cannabis-infused beverages have made a big impact. Within the cannon of infused beverages, beer specifically is on the rise, with beer drinkers identified as a ripe crossover audience. A familiarity...
DRINKS
kamcity.com

Aldi Links Up With Tony’s Chocolonely To Launch Fairtrade Chocolate Bar

Aldi has partnered with ethical chocolatier Tony’s Chocolonely to launch a new Fairtrade certified own-label chocolate bar. The Choceur Choco Changer range will be available as a Specialbuy in the discounter’s stores across the UK from 19 September in three flavours – Hazelnut, Salted Caramel and 70% Dark Chocolate. 100%...
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

7 Limited Edition Whiskey Releases We Can’t Wait to Sip This Fall

Fall is a banner time for new whiskey releases, from familiar limited-edition annual series to unexpected special one-offs. Distilleries and brands know that many of us turn to brown spirits as the weather gets colder, although you can certainly enjoy bourbon, rye, scotch or any other type of whiskey all summer long. We’ve put together a list of seven hotly anticipated new whiskeys to look out for over the coming months that run the gamut from barrel-proof bourbon to a nearly three-decade-old single malt. Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon fans might be clamoring to find out about the 2021 Buffalo Trace...
DRINKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy