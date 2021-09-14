Push-button switches target space-constrained applications
Available in compact packages as small as 9×6 mm with profiles as low as 5 mm, the MPB series is a family of mini push button switches featuring SPST, SPDT, or DPDT circuit types, off-(on) or on-(on) switch functions, and pitches of 2.54 or 5.08 mm. Thanks to their compact footprints, these mini push button switches are candidates for a variety of space-constrained consumer electronics and industrial control applications.www.designworldonline.com
