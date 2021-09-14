CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Push-button switches target space-constrained applications

By Lee Teschler
Design World Network
 7 days ago

Available in compact packages as small as 9×6 mm with profiles as low as 5 mm, the MPB series is a family of mini push button switches featuring SPST, SPDT, or DPDT circuit types, off-(on) or on-(on) switch functions, and pitches of 2.54 or 5.08 mm. Thanks to their compact footprints, these mini push button switches are candidates for a variety of space-constrained consumer electronics and industrial control applications.

www.designworldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
electronicproducts.com

High-light-output LEDs target demanding applications

Designed for demanding applications, Lumileds has introduced its high-light-output LUXEON 7070 LEDs that are designed to outperform similar lead-frame and ceramic high-power solutions in a small surface-mount package. The LUXEON 7070 is suited for any new or redesigned streetlight, high/low bay, horticulture, floodlight, and spotlight applications. The LUXEON 7070 LEDs...
RETAIL
Design World Network

Push button switches available in 9. X 6 mm, 5 nm profile

The push-button models offer surface mount or through-hole mounting styles and terminations including straight, vertical, or straight with bracket, and right angle. Additional configuration options include flush, 3.3 mm, or 5.4 mm actuator heights with the 5.4 mm versions featuring actuator cap colors of red, white, or black. The MPB models further carry operating temperature ranges from -25 up to 80°C and a push-button life of 20,000 cycles.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Teledyne Relays Introduce 50+ GHz Coaxial Switches for 5G and Other Demanding Applications

Teledyne Relays has announced the availability of a significantly expanded line of 50+ GHz coax switches, adding transfer switching, terminated, and normally-open models to its product line-up. The new models include:. CCR-38U: SPnT, DC-52 GHz Normally Open Coax Switch. CCS-37U: DPDT, DC-52 GHz Failsafe/Latching Transfer Switch. CCRT-50U: Terminated SPDT, DC-53...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Push Button#Consumer Electronics#Spdt#Dpdt#Mpb#Cui Devices#Oem#The Resource Library
Design World Network

FC8: Ultrasonic Fork Sensor for label detection

Norstat now offers an Ultrasonic Fork Sensor that is ideal for the detection of transparent labels or opaque label materials making it a suitable solution for packaging or labeling applications where the detection of the label compared to the carrier material is crucial. Ultrasonic sensing is one of the best...
ELECTRONICS
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop Change Controls: How to switch buttons on PS5

Deathloop is a complex game that gives players an arsenal of weapons, abilities, gadgets, and more to play with. As expected, this leads to a rather complicated combination of controls for switching weapons, equipping grenades, using a Slab ability, etc. It’s easy to get muddled, especially in the heat of battle. Thankfully, for those who aren’t vibing well with the default control scheme, there’s a way to change Deathloop’s controls on PS5 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Design World Network

Kits facilitate adjustable-depth enclosure rails

Corner Adjustable Depth Kits (CBS ARCA) are new accessories for the ARCA – IEC series enclosures that allow users to prepopulate the back panel or DIN-Rail mountings outside the enclosure and quickly slide the assembly into the cabinet when. ready. Once the hardwired connections are secured, the project is ready...
Design World Network

Portescap’s Voice of the Customer program produces motion innovations

Portescap is unveiling its latest motion innovations to come from its Voice of the Customer product development process. Voice of the Customer harnesses the company’s customers’ technical insights and turns them into innovative motion products that solve complex problems for their critical applications. Customer collaborations have sparked various different Portescap product platforms, and all of them are 100 percent customizable.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
electronicproducts.com

Ethernet IO module targets industrial applications

Teracom Ltd. has released its TCW241 Ethernet IO module for a variety of Ethernet I/O monitoring and control applications. Supporting i-Wire, SNMP, HTTP API, and Modbus TCP/IP connectivity, the Ethernet IO module targets a range of factory automation and industrial process control applications. The easy to integrate module offers four...
COMPUTERS
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This top-rated emergency solar generator is only $245 today

Right now, you can buy a Progeny 300W Portable Power Station for just $245 at Amazon, saving you $25 on the usual price. That makes now an ideal time to think about how your camping trip can be improved by a better power station and how you can protect your home from power outages for less. As always though, stock is sure to be limited with these deals so you may want to hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out on this great offer.
ECONOMY
Design World Network

Single-axis linear stepper stages with integrated encoder and electronics package

H2W now offers a revolutionary series of single-axis linear stepper stages that integrates a linear encoder into the stage to operate the linear stepper motor as a 2-phase brushless motor when coupled with an advanced motion control electronics package provided by H2W. When operated this way, the motors will tend to run cooler, as they will only draw the current needed to hold the desired position or to make the desired move.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

SUNGZU portable power stations offer 1,500 AC output

A new portable power station has been created by SUNGZU providing a robust durable power solution capable of providing 1,500w maximum AC output thanks to its integrated rechargeable 1,382WH battery. With a life-cycle of 6000 recharges the portable power station can last up to 15 years and can be connected to solar panels for a 500w maximum solar input to recharge the power station when flat away from the grid. Fitted with LifePO4 batteries the power station is now available to back via Indiegogo.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Design World Network

Quarter-turn sliding locks for quick changeover

Quarter-turn sliding locks are candidates for quick change applications — without the use of tools. Designed for use in sliding applications, the locks allow the user to slide the stop,. component, or plate into position, and then lock with a quarter-turn of the knob. The QCSL type is designed for...
cnx-software.com

ADLINK COM-HPC Ampere Altra 80-core Arm server module targets embedded applications

ADLINK has integrated Ampere Altra, an up to 80-core Armv8.2 server processor with up to 175W TDP, into a COM-HPC module designed for embedded applications, together with the AVA Developer Platform equipped with a 32-core processor and housed in an “ultra-silent liquid-cooled tower system”. Both the ADLINK COM-HPC Ampere Altra...
COMPUTERS
nintendosoup.com

Rumour: FCC Application Suggests New Switch Controller Could Be Announced Soon

A new application has popped up on the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, suggesting that a new Switch controller may be unveiled soon. For those who may not be aware, companies are required to register wireless devices with the FCC in the US in order to legally sell them in the country. As shared by Twitter user @SamusHunter2, this application was published very recently on September 16th, and is for a “Nintendo Game Controller” with an FCC ID of “BKEHAC043”.
VIDEO GAMES
Design World Network

Where are wearable sensors worn?

Anywhere you want to wear them. While this sounds like an exaggeration, with sensors embedded in clothing and other form factors besides wrist-worn devices, it is essentially true. INVIZA, a company that designs and builds ‘FashTech,’ announced that it is taking pre-order sales for INVIZA®SOLE 1.0 smart insoles with its...
CELL PHONES
Design World Network

How do Hall effect sensors work and where are they used in motion applications?

The Hall effect is an outcome of the Lorentz force at work. When a thin conductor (or semiconductor) has a steady flow of current running through it and a magnet is placed so that its magnetic field runs perpendicular to this current, the magnetic field of the current reacts to the magnetic field of the permanent magnet, causing the electrons flowing through the conductor to be pulled to one side of the conductor, due to the Lorentz force. This creates a potential difference, referred to as Hall voltage, in the conductor. The magnitude of the Hall voltage is proportional to the strength of the magnetic field.
TECHNOLOGY
Design World Network

mk North America adds new conveyor models to VersaFlex line

Leading conveyor system designer and manufacturer, mk North America has introduced two new conveyor models to its VersaFlex flat top chain conveyor system. Both the A17 and A29 add length and width capabilities – so larger products or those requiring extra support, can easily make their way through the conveyor line. All while maintaining the efficient and affordable footprint the product line is best known for.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy