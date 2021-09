You know this woman. Actress Keke Palmer is always candid and open, so it should come as no surprise that she's happy to talk about the ups and downs in her hair journey. "When I was younger, I was very fond of my hair," Palmer told ELLE.com. But after years of over-styling her hair, "it just reached a certain point where I started to feel like I didn't know my hair as well as I had used to. I didn't feel even as comfortable with my natural hair. That's when I started to feel like, okay, there was something that I needed to do. I needed to reconnect myself to my hair."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 HOURS AGO