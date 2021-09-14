Oregon’s Lack Of Crisis Standards Of Care Worries Health Care Officials
With COVID cases surging in Idaho’s panhandle and hospitals there exceeding capacity, the state of Idaho recently activated its crisis standards of care. That means care is not guaranteed for everyone. Instead, doctors are advised to treat patients who are most likely to survive — not necessarily those whose conditions are most critical. The goal by doing that is saving as many lives as possible while space is limited.www.thelundreport.org
Comments / 0