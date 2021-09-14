Free admission to City museums during I Love Mesa Day

I Love Mesa Day Saturday, Sept. 25 aims to support Mesa businesses and cultural institutions through variety of family-friendly activities throughout Downtown Mesa. The event, in partnership with Downtown Mesa Association, includes FREE admission to the i.d.e.a. Museum, Arizona Museum of Natural History and Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.

"There's so much to love about Mesa. Our museums have dinosaurs, robots and awesome art for kids of all ages in our community to enjoy," said Jarrad Bittner, director of the i.d.e.a. Museum. "I Love Mesa Day offers a great opportunity to experience the wonderful exhibits at our top-notch museums and more family-friendly activities taking place all within a couple of blocks of each other."

The i.d.e.a. Museum and Arizona Museum of Natural History will be open an extra hour - from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - during I Love Mesa Day on Sept. 25. Both will offer timed entries that visitors can reserve online. Walk-ins will be admitted based on ticket availability.

At i.d.e.a. Museum, guests can experience the "Robo Art" exhibition featuring hands-on activities that explore the relationship of art and science and engage your child's brain. Young families can check out ArtVille - a colorful town featuring imaginative play activities aimed at children four and younger (socks required). Arizona Museum of Natural History features "75,000,000 B.C." which walks visitors through southern Arizona and northern Sonora 75 million years ago. Learn about the giant volcanoes that shaped the economy of our state and the dinosaurs that lived in their shadow.

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, 1 E. Main St., has exhibitions centering on the contemporary visionary arts movement and featuring the vibrant, transcending work of international artists Alex Grey and Allyson Grey.

Families will be able to participate in kid-friendly outdoor activities on Macdonald between Main Street and Pepper Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kid Zone will feature carnival games, kids activities, entertainment and carnival rides.

I Love Mesa Day starts at 8 a.m. with the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market, followed by activations along Main Street and a free concert series at Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N. Center Street. Concert headliners include Michael Franti Trio at 4:30 p.m. and American rock band Young the Giant at 8:30 p.m.

While most of the I Love Mesa Day activities are outdoors, the City of Mesa is actively monitoring the course of the pandemic in Arizona. Mesa encourages visitors to continue to exercise precautions, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks and staying at home when not feeling well. The date of the event is subject to change. For updates, visit www.downtownmesa.com, www.mesaamp.com and www.mesaaz.gov.

