CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Catalyst Housing Group Adds To Growing Essential Housing Portfolio

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LARKSPUR, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Catalyst Housing Group partnered with the California Community Housing Agency to purchase Summit at Sausalito, its 14th Essential Housing property. The acquisition marks Catalyst's fifth of the summer, all part of their statewide push to permanently transition market-rate housing to rent-restricted communities serving middle-income households.

"Our unique financing model, and partnership with multiple state agencies, enable us to protect existing tenants from the threat of displacement while providing communities with an immediate supply of desperately-needed middle-income housing," said Catalyst founder Jordan Moss. "The long-term community benefits will prove to be as impactful, where all economic upside is transferred directly to our portfolio's underlying municipalities."

Launched in 2019, Catalyst's innovative model spawned California's first governmental entity focused exclusively on middle-income housing production. This entirely new asset class, which Catalyst coined "Essential Housing," provides affordable rental housing to California's essential workforce - the nurses, teachers, first responders, civil servants and others who increasingly earn too much to qualify for traditional affordable housing, yet not enough to live directly within the communities they serve.

With picturesque views of the Bay, Summit at Sausalito (198 units) joins Fountains at Emerald Park (324 units, Dublin), The Breakwater Apartments (400 units, Huntington Beach), Elan Huntington Beach (274 units, Huntington Beach), and The Exchange at Bayfront (172 units, Hercules) as Catalyst's most recent acquisitions. Over the past two years, Catalyst's Essential Housing acquisitions total more than $2 billion and 4,000 units of premier multifamily rental communities purchased to address California's growing income inequality and the related middle-income housing crisis.

"We are proud that Marin is home to two Catalyst properties," said Marin County Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters. "It is crucial for Southern Marin to take care of our renters, especially given the impacts of the pandemic, and this an important strategy to further racial equity in our county while helping us meet our affordable housing goals."

To complement its acquisition in Sausalito, Catalyst has formed a partnership with the Marin City Sausalito School District and seeded it with a $100,000 contribution to Essential Housing Fund, Catalyst's nonprofit arm. The donation will provide additional rental subsides to local elementary and middle school teachers, as well as other District employees.

"We are thrilled to partner with Catalyst and appreciate their recognition of how teachers and other essential workers are so integral to our communities," said Itoco Garcia, Superintendent of the Sausalito Marin City School District. "A key part of our strategy to successfully desegregate the District is our Culturally Responsive Educator Equity Development Teacher of Color pipeline program. This partnership with Catalyst will allow us to attract and retain high quality teachers of all backgrounds, and especially teachers of color and bilingual teachers, to our community. It's untenable for teachers to spend so much of their income on rent and so much of their time commuting from lower cost regions. Many of our staff spend up to two hours a day in the car to serve the students and families of our community. This partnership will keep SMCSD employees out of their cars and placing them directly within their community, two key factors for a climate & social justice focused school district."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-housing-group-adds-to-growing-essential-housing-portfolio-301376433.html

SOURCE Catalyst Housing Group

Comments / 0

Related
rebusinessonline.com

Opportunity Housing Group, CSCDA Acquire Waterscape Apartments in Fairfield, California for $70M

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Opportunity Housing Group and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority (CSCDA) have partnered to purchase Waterscape Apartments, a multifamily property located at 3001 N. Texas St. in Fairfield. A joint venture between Angelo Gordon and Glencrest Group sold the asset for $70 million. The 180-unit community will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yieldpro.com

Multifamily housing construction pipeline grows

The Census Bureau’s new residential construction report for August reported a surge in multifamily housing construction permits and starts, although completions continued to lag. Multifamily housing construction permits hit multi-year high. The number of permits issued for buildings with 5 or more units in August was reported to be 632,000...
CONSTRUCTION
WSOC Charlotte

Local housing market sees biggest drops in inventory at this price point

CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte’s housing market continues to roll along, inventory remains a challenge for local homebuyers. The 4,069 homes for sale in the greater Charlotte area as of Sept. 5 represented a 38.2% drop from more than 6,500 properties during the same time a year ago, according to the monthly report Canopy Realtor Association released today on local residential real estate activity. That left the 16-county region with a 0.8-month supply of available homes, compared to a 1.5-month level last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 EXPERTS: Housing inventory in Clark County grows despite market concerns

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas economist forecasts a thriving housing market despite concerns of a market crash. Jeremy Aguero is the principal analyst at Applied Analysis. He is an economist whose research informs local businesses, investors, developers, attorneys, trade organizations, legislators and the media. Aguero said mortgage forbearance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Commuting#Income Inequality#Larkspur#Summit#Essential Housing Fund#Smcsd
theregistrysf.com

Oregon Pension Fund Allocates $250MM into AEW Essential Housing Fund with West Coast Investment Focus

Demand for housing is likely not going to contract in the near to mid-term across the major employment centers across the United States. As a result, a number of institutional-grade investors have been busy raising money from private and public sources to expand their footprint across the industry. One such public investor, the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, recently approved a $250 million commitment into the AEW Essential Housing Fund, according to information provided by the Oregon State Treasury, which oversees the real estate investments made by the pension fund.
OREGON STATE
hotelbusiness.com

Three companies add to management portfolios

Sandpiper Hospitality has been chosen to manage four under-development Texas hotels, while two U.K.-based management companies have added properties to their portfolios. Virginia-based hotel management company Sandpiper Hospitality has been selected to manage four new properties currently under development in Texas that will join the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family.
ECONOMY
Commercial Observer

Camber Property Group Adds Karen Hu for NYC Affordable Housing Push

Karen Hu, a seasoned commercial real estate multifamily professional, is returning to her affordable housing roots as Camber Property Group’s new executive vice president and head of development with eyes on expanding projects throughout New York City, Commercial Observer has learned. Hu arrives at Camber after serving as a principal...
BROOKLYN, NY
rebusinessonline.com

Joint Venture Acquires 718-Unit Workforce Housing Portfolio in East Orange, New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — A joint venture between Boston-based investment firm The Davis Cos., New York City-based Spaxel and Atalaya Capital Management has acquired a 718-unit workforce housing portfolio in East Orange, about 15 miles west of Manhattan. The portfolio consists of 11 buildings that were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Steven Kohn, John Alascio, Brian Whitmer, Chuck Kohaut, Jessica Ke and T.J. Sullivan represented Spaxel and Atalaya Capital Management in structuring a joint venture with The Davis Cos. The new ownership will implement a value-add program.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
connectcre.com

Pensam Adds to Chicagoland Multifamily Portfolio

Miami-based investment firm Pensam has acquired Lakeside Apartments in Wheaton, IL and Aspen Place Apartments in Aurora, IL. Deal terms for the 620-unit portfolio weren’t disclosed. ‘The acquisition of Lakeside and Aspen Place reflects our conviction in the stable market fundamentals across most of Chicago’s suburbs, and in our management...
WHEATON, IL
therealdeal.com

Urban Edge to add housing, other uses to New Jersey, Yonkers malls

Three tristate malls are getting facelifts in an unexpected way. Urban Edge Properties will add residential space to the Bergen Town Center in Paramus and to the Yonkers Gateway Center, according to an investor presentation. The firm also plans to “de-mall” the interior of its Hudson Mall in Jersey City to add industrial and self-storage space.
YONKERS, NY
snntv.com

Be Prepared: 8 Essential Questions to Ask When Buying a House

Originally Posted On: https://4percentlistingrealty.com/be-prepared-8-essential-questions-to-ask-when-buying-a-house/. The average size of a house built in the US last year was 2,600 square feet. For such a large home, you’re not looking at a cheap price tag. When you’re spending a lot of money, it’s important that you’re sure you’re getting a good deal.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

New-home construction improves in August, driven by increase in multifamily building

U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million in August, representing a 3.9% increase from the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Compared with August 2020, housing starts were up 17.4%. The pace of permitting for new housing units also increased in August. Permitting for new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.73 million, up 6% from July and 13.5% from a year ago. With both housing starts and building permits, the gains recorded in August were driven by an uptick in multifamily construction activity. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected housing starts to occur at a pace of 1.55 million and building permits to come in at a pace of 1.62 million.
REAL ESTATE
ShareCast

US housing starts and building permits grow in August

US housing starts and building permits both grew last month, driven by a surge in the Northeast region. Housing starts were up 3.9% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.61m units, according to the Census Bureau, bouncing back from a downwardly revised 6.2% drop in July and beating market expectations for a print of 1.55m.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy