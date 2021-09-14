CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Updates: Should you drop Brandon Aiyuk, Trey Sermon, and Zack Moss?

By Jackson Sparks
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you started Brandon Aiyuk or planned to start Zack Moss and/or Trey Sermon, you were furious in Week 1. At least with Sermon and Moss, you find out they were inactive before their games. Aiyuk actually suited up and just barely saw the field. Either way, they were complete fantasy busts, and their owners are undoubtedly wondering if they should drop, trade, or hold these players. We look at the latest updates (or lack of updates) on each to help you decide.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
knbr.com

49ers Mailbag: When will Lance start and what’s the outlook for Trey Sermon?

It’s regular season time, folks. The 49ers are just days away from their season opener against the Detroit Lions, so we’re here to take a look at some of your burning questions before this thing kicks off. Tom M. asks via Facebook: How do you like Marcell Harris playing linebacker?...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Trey Sermon has 'extra focus' and 'aggressiveness' during Week 2 practices

Trey Sermon's offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, had this to say about the rookie, "I didn't talk to him about [being inactive], but I can tell you that the best way I know how he felt is by how he practiced this week,” McDaniel said. “There was a deliberate intent and an extra focus to him, an extra aggressiveness that I think his teammates felt. So what that told me is, ‘Hey I didn't like not dressing. I want to play football. So how do I do that? I don't go and talk to people. I show people,’ that's kind of the common denominator. Kyle [Shanahan] always says to the players and coaches, ‘Don't tell me, show me,' and [Sermon] showed I think all of us that he really wants an opportunity, which he'll get this Sunday.” Head coach Kyle Shanahan also added that Sermon will "most likely" be active for Week 2. (Eric Branch)
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Week 2 Fantasy Sleepers: Trey Sermon, Rondale Moore among players on the start-or-sit bubble

Finding legit sleepers who are causing start ’em, sit ’em headaches for fantasy football owners is a weekly chore. Inevitably, injuries, bad matchups, and previus-week ineffectiveness will have you searching for backups to start, whether they be from the waiver wire, players on your own bench, or possible trade targets. Having a ‘sleeper detector’ handy will give you an edge on the rest of your leagues. Every week, several players will come of out nowhere and finish inside the top 24 of their respective positions, and Week 2 figures to be no different.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Yardbarker

Why the 49ers are Down on Brandon Aiyuk

We're starting to learn why Brandon Aiyuk's stock is down. It seems the 49ers don't feel he's reliable right now. He's missing time, which is causing him to miss assignments and run the wrong routes. Which means he's not prepared. "Anytime you have a setback with a hamstring," Kyle Shanahan...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Aiyuk, Sermon playing time decisions were clear to Shanahan

Brandon Aiyuk’s limited involvement and Trey Sermon not suiting up in the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday surprised everyone except Kyle Shanahan. The head coach spoke to local media via conference call on Monday, and explained why the decisions were obvious to him....
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Antonio Gibson, Brandon Aiyuk, Saquon Barkley injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more critical for fantasy football than following injuries, as the landscape will change with nearly every significant one. Now that we have made it through the first week of the 2021 NFL season, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact for Week 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fantasy Football Outlook#Wr#Bills
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Jerry Jeudy, Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk (2021 Fantasy Football)

We saw a ton of high-flying action in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, but unfortunately, some players got hurt. Coming into this week, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, and Saquon Barkley were all dealing with notable injuries for their respective teams. All three of them suited up and played anyway. Prescott even showed us that he’s still an elite quarterback on Thursday Night Football. With Sunday’s slate of games now completed, here are the notable injuries that will have a lasting effect in fantasy football.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Make Decision On Trey Sermon For Sunday

Last Sunday, rookie running back Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch from the San Francisco 49ers‘ lineup. It was an odd decision considering how much the coaching staff raved about him during the offseason. Even though Sermon wasn’t active for the 49ers in Week 1, Kyle Shanahan’s rushing attack performed...
NFL
SportsGrid

Expect Bills’ Zack Moss To Play In Week 2

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports that Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided somewhat of an explanation why running back Zack Moss was a healthy scratch in Week 1. McDermott candidly said that Moss’s health during training camp played a role in him being inactive. He went on to say that Moss has looked good during practice this week which might suggest that he was struggling with his conditioning. Nonetheless, the Utah product will likely suit this weekend when the Bills take on the Dolphins in Miami.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty affecting Week 3 waiver pickups

Running backs Josh Jacobs, Trey Sermon, and JaMycal Hasty are all dealing with the injury bug early in the season. Find out their latest status updates and how they are affecting Week 3 fantasy waiver pickups and RB rankings. We'll hint at their Week 3 availability and identify backups with fantasy appeal if they were to miss time. As always, check back for more updates as fresher news rolls in.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Nyheim Hines a sneaky FLEX, bench Zack Moss, more

Figuring out which running backs to start in Week 1 should be easy with seemingly more settled backfields than in past seasons, but here we are, and just like in past seasons, it's still hard. Between unexpected injuries and matchups, there are running backs we never expected working their way into the mix for Week 1. Sifting through which backs to start and bench is tough work and we're here to help narrow it down and find the right answers.
NFL
49erswebzone

ESPN predicts big things for 49ers’ Dee Ford, Brandon Aiyuk, sees Trey Lance starting by Week 11

205 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Some wondered if Dee Ford would ever take another NFL snap after a back injury sidelined the veteran pass rusher for all but one game last season. Today, Ford feels healthy, and he's ready to show everyone why the San Francisco 49ers surrendered a second-round draft pick for him in 2019.
NFL
Yardbarker

Is Brandon Aiyuk in Kyle Shanahan's Doghouse?

Being in the doghouse of Kyle Shanahan is a nightmare. It is a place that no player on the San Francisco 49ers will want to be. The last notable players who were in it are Dante Pettis, Matt Breida, and Ahkello Witherspoon. Only one of them (Witherspoon) was ever able to emerge from it.
NFL
numberfire.com

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk "still learning how to be a pro"

NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco reports that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's play "tailed off dramatically" towards the end of camp, and that the second-year receiver is "still learning how to be a pro". What It Means:. Aiyuk was one of the most surprising fantasy no-shows in Week 1...
NFL
Mercury News

Where the heck were Aiyuk, Sermon in 49ers’ opener?

DETROIT — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk barely had a role in the 49ers’ offense Sunday, and running back Trey Sermon had none at all in what would have been his NFL debut. The reason: coaching decision. Aiyuk’s limited snaps had more to do with Trent Sherfield’s emergence in training camp...
NFL
knbr.com

Matt Maiocco explains lack of snaps for Brandon Aiyuk

Sunday’s season opener win was a strange one for the 49ers. In addition to nearly blowing a 41-17 lead, they also lost two key players to injuries: Jason Verrett for the season with a torn ACL and Raheem Mostert for at least eight weeks with a knee issue. There were...
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

49ers pregame report: Rookie rusher Trey Sermon surprise inactive

DETROIT — Running back Trey Sermon won’t be making his 49ers debut today, as he is surprisingly among the inactive for the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Sermon was not on an injury list this week or at all through training camp. The third-round draft pick from Ohio State figured to split carries with starter Raheem Mostert.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy