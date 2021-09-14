Fantasy Updates: Should you drop Brandon Aiyuk, Trey Sermon, and Zack Moss?

Trey Sermon's offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, had this to say about the rookie, "I didn't talk to him about [being inactive], but I can tell you that the best way I know how he felt is by how he practiced this week,” McDaniel said. “There was a deliberate intent and an extra focus to him, an extra aggressiveness that I think his teammates felt. So what that told me is, ‘Hey I didn't like not dressing. I want to play football. So how do I do that? I don't go and talk to people. I show people,’ that's kind of the common denominator. Kyle [Shanahan] always says to the players and coaches, ‘Don't tell me, show me,' and [Sermon] showed I think all of us that he really wants an opportunity, which he'll get this Sunday.” Head coach Kyle Shanahan also added that Sermon will "most likely" be active for Week 2. (Eric Branch)

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO