Valued To Be $108.8 Billion By 2026, Pressure Labels Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Pressure Labels - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1799 Companies: 41 - Players covered include 3M Company; Avery Dennison Corporation; CCL Industries, Inc.; Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH; Coveris Holdings SA; H.B. Fuller Company; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Mondi PLC; Torraspapel S.A. (Adestor); UPM-Kymmene Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt based, Radiation-based); Composition (Facestock, Adhesives, Other Compositions); Type (Release Liner Labels, Linerless Labels) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Pressure Labels Market to Reach $108.8 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Labels estimated at US$84.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Release Liner Labels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$65.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Linerless Labels segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2026The Pressure Labels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. More

