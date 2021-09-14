CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth About Cancer Live Event In Nashville Adds Eric Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty and Charlene Bollinger, the husband-wife duo who have two-decades experience in sharing the truth about advanced medicine and health freedom, are bringing their life-saving message to thousands of truth seekers in their 4 th annual in-person gathering for The Truth About Cancer (TTAC).

This event - TTAC [LIVE] - comes on the heels of their entire YouTube being erased from the video platform by the authoritarian censors in Big Tech. TTAC's YouTube account had tens of millions of views, with content covering the very real threats posed by Big Pharma approved cancer treatments that often worsen cancer patients' health and can even cause a swift painful death.

After securing prominent names in the health freedom movement like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak at TTAC [LIVE], the Bollingers are honored to announce Eric Trump as a keynote speaker for October's in-person live event to be held at the world-renowned Gaylord Opryland Resort.

Eric is added as keynote speaker to spread the accomplishments of the 45th President, as well as promoting President's Trump commitment to "Save America". Said Charlene Bollinger.

" Eric Trump's commitment to 'America First' and helping to secure and maintain our freedoms and liberties is unparalleled. Eric is a patriot who believes in freedom and liberty for all Americans and loves this country and we are thrilled to have him as our featured keynote at TTAC [LIVE]. Over the years, Mr. Trump has fought for all Americans to maintain our rights given by God and delineated by our Founders from the inception of our great nation - the US Constitution and Bill of Rights. To have his support in these uncertain times is more than we could have ever wished for," explained TTAC co-founder Charlene Bollinger.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Media booths are available for select media. Please contact Kristin Davis at 318878@email4pr.com or 212-920-9918.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-truth-about-cancer-live-event-in-nashville-adds-eric-trump-301376429.html

SOURCE The Truth About Cancer

