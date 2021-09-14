CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivera Pharmaceuticals Joins Forces With DoctorsOne Healthcare Systems And Manny Pacquiao Foundation For Vaccine Campaign In Underserved SoCal Communities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in partnership with DoctorsOne Healthcare Systems (Doc1 Health) and the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, announced the launch of a joint vaccination initiative in Southern California.

Partnerships like ours have proved vital in protecting the health and safety of Americans across the nation

By bringing together each teams' respective expertise, the initiative strives to increase awareness for the low vaccination rates among underserved communities of Los Angeles County.

With a less than 20 percent average vaccination rate among communities of color nationwide, the partnership aims to shine a light on the importance of vaccinations, especially as the Delta variant of COVID-19 increases in prevalence.

"From day one of the COVID-19 pandemic, partnerships like ours have proved vital in protecting the health and safety of Americans across the nation," explained Chairman and CEO of Vivera, Paul Edalat. "Now more than ever, it's important that we do our part to ensure our most vulnerable here in Los Angeles have the life-saving vaccine education and access they need."

The partnership between Vivera and Doc1 Health will lead to various awareness campaigns and vaccination events in several Southern California communities. Vivera and Doc1 Health will continue to work with community partners to ensure immediate testing access for the most vulnerable population of Los Angeles through the coordination of large-scale testing events. Through its partnership with Areum Bio LLC and Access Bio, Inc., Vivera is distributing Access Bio's FDA-authorized CareStart ™ COVID-19 Antigen Test and providing these tests to be used during the events.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been disproportionately devastating for underserved populations," explained Lea Ramirez, Founder and CEO of Doc1 Health. "By expanding local vaccine access, we can do our best to protect our communities from the worst effects of the Delta variant, which has proved particularly deadly since its inception."

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation, founded by Manny Pacquiao, an eight-division World Boxing Champion, and current Philippine Senator, is spearheading community outreach efforts for the campaign.

"The Pacquiao Foundation is dedicated to fighting for those in need around the world and has reached over one million people in need of help since its establishment in 2019," states Jon Sisson, Executive Director of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation. "This joint venture with Vivera and Doc1 perfectly encapsulates our mission to bring hope wherever it is needed."

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT ® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and owns its own patents on ZICOH ®, a controlled medication dispensing device. In addition to its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical device, and medical technology divisions, the Company provides testing solutions through its advanced diagnostics division. Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit viverapharmaceuticals.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About DoctorsOne Healthcare Systems Developed by doctors, DoctorsOne Healthcare Systems (Doc1 Health) is first and foremost patient-centric. Doc1 Health was born out of the need for consistent, quality patient care throughout the healthcare delivery system. The healthcare professionals at Doc1 Health are passionate about providing the highest levels of patient care laterally throughout the healthcare spectrum, with the intent to standardize quality of care in all aspects of the patient experience. For excellence from training to practice, the Doc1 Academy, Hospital Division, Medical Professional Network, and Post-Acute Care Division were established to synchronize quality in healthcare from all levels of the system. As a comprehensive Healthcare System for patients, providers, and partners, Doc1 Health utilizes over 100 years of combined experience integrated with clear data and outcome driven metrics.

For more information, please visit our website at doc1health.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , or Instagram .

About the Manny Pacquiao Foundation The Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF) is a California 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. It is the charitable organization of the eight-division World Boxing Champion and current Philippine Senator, Emmanuel (Manny) Pacquiao. Established in 2019, the MPF is committed to fighting for those less fortunate and spreading hope around the world. It represents the embodiment of the people's champion, Manny Pacquiao, who has devoted himself to public service and donated more than one-third of his career earnings to charity. It is his goal to be an instrument of hope and change around the world. The MPF has already reached over one million people in need of help and continues to inspire others by creating a sustainable impact that transcends the world of sport.

For more information, please visit pacquiaofoundation.org.

Contact: Megan Kay megan@cerrell.com 818-850-8694

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivera-pharmaceuticals-joins-forces-with-doctorsone-healthcare-systems-and-manny-pacquiao-foundation-for-vaccine-campaign-in-underserved-socal-communities-301376431.html

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

