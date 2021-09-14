CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains Why Physicians Should Increase Their Usage Of Telemedicine

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Without question, the COVID-19 global pandemic has motivated more physicians to either venture into telemedicine for the first time, or expand their usage of it. For patients and clinical staff members alike, telemedicine became the way in which certain health matters could be handled without risking close contact with the deadly virus.

According to a survey conducted by the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, "68% of physicians reported that they wanted to increase the use of [telemedicine] in their practice." This is a staggering, but understandable vote of confidence for telemedicine.

Dr. Richard Tytus , Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , is one of those doctors who believes in practices expanding their virtual medicine usage. He believes an uptick in such activity, can help medical clinics:

  • Lessen the number of patients in a waiting room:Even during non-pandemic times, some patients felt concerned about sitting in a packed waiting room and catching a virus. By expanding the number of telemedicine services offered at a clinic, more appointments can become virtual. This will lead to an emptier waiting room that's inhabited only by those who have to be there
  • Have fewer missed appointments:When a patient gets to have a video call with their doctor, the convenience is incredible. Appointments can be done over the person's computer, smartphone, or tablet, regardless of where they're situated. Conversely, going to an in-person appointment requires much more scheduling, coordinating, and travelling. Oftentimes, those three factors lead to patients skipping out on appointments last minute
  • Receive new patients: Not all medical practices offer telemedicine services. As a result, patients who would prefer not having to attend in-person appointments all of the time, will start looking around for clinics who offer virtual medicine services. By embracing telemedicine, a clinic sets itself up for a greater influx of new patient acquisition
  • Prepare for the future of telemedicine: There is no question that telemedicine will keep growing for decades to come. During that time, those in the medical industry will be continuously exposed to new virtual medicine features and technological advancements. To understand these future advancements, clinical staff need to highly understand today's features. The only way to do this is by increasing how much focus a practice puts on its telemedicine efforts

"I believe that telemedicine is not just here to stay, but it is poised to continuously have a greater presence in medical clinics throughout the world," adds Dr. Tytus. "When these medical clinics choose to offer as many telemedicine services as their resources will allow, they will be sending a clear message that they want to provide excellent care in the most efficient, forward-thinking way possible."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions, or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube , Instagram.

Media Contact: Scott Wilson 318565@email4pr.com 289-259-8059

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bantys-dr-richard-tytus-explains-why-physicians-should-increase-their-usage-of-telemedicine-301376424.html

SOURCE Banty Inc.

