Once Upon A Farm Launches A Million Meals Initiative In Partnership With Save The Children To Help Provide One Million Meals To Kids In Need By 2024

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm , a leading plant-based kid nutrition company, announced today its 'A Million Meals' initiative dedicated to help provide 1,000,000 nutritious meals to kids in food insecure communities in America by 2024. To build on their multi-year partnership with Save the Children , a non-profit helping kids grow up healthy, educated and safe, Once Upon a Farm and Save the Children remain committed to working together to provide a better start for kids in the U.S. for a healthier, happier tomorrow.

Once Upon a Farm launches A Million Meals Initiative in Partnership with Save the Children.

"We are so excited to work together with Save the Children to bring A Million Meals to light," said Once Upon a Farm's cofounder Jennifer Garner. "My work with Save the Children over the past 15 years has deepened and informed my advocacy for early childhood nutrition, and in many ways, is what led me to co-founding Once Upon a Farm. As John, Cassandra, and I, along with the entire Once Upon a Farm team, have built this company, we've always had big ambitions, chief among them to bring healthy, nutritious food to kids everywhere. With this incredible initiative, we hope to deliver on this promise in an impactful way. We look forward to the important work we have to do with Save the Children over the next two years."

An estimated 13 million kids are struggling with hunger in America, 2 million more than before the start of the pandemic. Studies prove that hunger can negatively impact children's academic performance and behavior in school, preventing them from developing to their full potential. To help kids reach their full potential, Once Upon a Farm's Million Meals pledge will consist of financial investments, product donations, company-wide volunteer opportunities and other programming that support Save the Children's early education and food programs delivering nutritious meals to kids in need.

"All across America, more children are hungry than before COVID, putting their growth, development and well-being at risk - and one hungry child is one too many," said Betsy Zorio, Save the Children's Vice President of U.S. Programs. "We're proud to partner with Once Upon a Farm to help nourish our nation's children, giving them a healthy foundation to thrive as learners and in life."⁠

In addition, Once Upon a Farm's second limited-edition, give-back blend - Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie - is now available to purchase online. With every Farmer Jen pouch purchased, $0.25 will be donated to Save the Children, up to $50,000. This new blend is part of a growing Once Upon a Farm & Save the Children product line with a third charitable blend set to debut next year.

Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie is inspired by Farmer Jen's favorite oatmeal cookie recipe and the pumpkins grown on the century-old family farm of Cofounder Jennifer Garner in Locust Grove, Oklahoma. The no sugar added recipe is the perfect combination of organic pumpkin, silky coconut milk, and sweet vanilla.

To learn more about Once Upon a Farm, visit www.onceuponafarmorganics.com and hi-res imagery assets available here .

About Save the Children Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children - every day and in times of crisis - transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Once Upon a FarmAt Once Upon a Farm , a better story starts here. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, refrigerated snacks for children of all ages. Our recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients - whole fruits and veggies picked, blended and cold-pressed to lock in nutrients, taste and texture - to support your growing kids at every stage. Each of our non-GMO, non-dairy fruit & veggie blends, smoothies and dairy-free yogurts have no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives - just simple, real, nutrient-rich snacks your entire family will love. Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and Pinterest .

Press Contact: Matthew Avento matthew.avento@ledecompany.com

Sarah Maguire sarah.maguire@ledecompany.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/once-upon-a-farm-launches-a-million-meals-initiative-in-partnership-with-save-the-children-to-help-provide-one-million-meals-to-kids-in-need-by-2024-301376398.html

SOURCE Once Upon a Farm, PBC

