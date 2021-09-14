CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

ST Math And Boston Public Schools Partner To Bring Patented Approach To Math Instruction To More Massachusetts Students

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute (MIND) has announced a partnership with Boston Public Schools (BPS) to bring ST Math® , MIND's patented approach to math instruction, to the largest public school system in Massachusetts. The partnership will help build deep conceptual understanding of mathematics for over 24,000 students across 87 elementary schools.

"We are excited to provide all elementary students in Boston Public Schools with targeted support through ST Math," said BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. "We have seen strong results in our schools that have used this program with fidelity in the past and see its expansion, along with relevant standards-aligned core instruction, as a key part of our multi-tiered system of support to close gaps created and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic."

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. The program was granted to Boston Public Schools by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) under the Accelerating Mathematics Instruction initiative, created to support schools and districts in accelerating student math learning during the 2021-22 school year.

"We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Boston Public Schools at this scale," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "We have seen ST Math make a difference for students from all backgrounds, and we are honored to help ensure Boston students deeply understand and truly love mathematics."

ST Math's nationwide effectiveness study meets What Works Clearinghouse quasi-experiment and the Every Student Succeeds Act Tier 2 requirements. The program has won numerous awards, including a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution. ST Math was also in the first cohort of programs to be recognized by Digital Promise for their product certifications for research-based design and learner variability .

To learn more about ST Math and its impact, visit stmath.com .

About MIND Research InstituteMIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math ®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-math-and-boston-public-schools-partner-to-bring-patented-approach-to-math-instruction-to-more-massachusetts-students-301376413.html

SOURCE MIND Research Institute

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

MCAS Would Be Scrapped As Graduation Requirement Under Proposed Bill

BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, lawmakers will look at a bill that would scrap the MCAS as a graduation requirement. In its place, the bill calls for the development of “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate they’ve met certain standards. Supporters describe the plan as a “broader and democratically determined framework to measure school quality” along with “more authentic forms” of demonstrating student achievement. The bill has the support of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. It would create a grant program to let teachers, students, parents and school districts set goals for public schools, decide how to evaluate if those goals are being met and establish what resources are needed to do so. A virtual public hearing on the bill is scheduled to be held at the State House Monday.
BOSTON, MA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

State test results show students lost ground in math, made small gains in English

Fewer than half of students in Fairbanks and in Alaska in grades three through nine are considered proficient in math and English language arts, according new statewide standardized test results, which are on track with previous years. The results show a tiny improvement statewide in English language arts compared with...
FAIRBANKS, AK
San Francisco Examiner

Quarantining students could get more instruction with proposed independent study changes

State lawmakers are scrambling to craft a better solution for COVID-quarantined students — after schools and parents complained that recent changes to independent study laws were leaving them in the lurch. “Independent study has been a nightmare this year,” said Terri Rufert, superintendent at Sundale Union Elementary School District in...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KVAL

Beaverton students return to in-person instruction for first day of school

BEAVERTON, Ore. — One of Oregon's largest school districts welcomed back students to full-time, in person instruction. The Beaverton School District had its first day of classes on Wednesday; with students returning to either familiar sites, brand new buildings, or classes from home. "I feel really lucky that my daughter...
BEAVERTON, OR
newspressnow.com

Student math scores slide statewide

As early data comes out showing Missouri kids may be struggling more with mathematics, the leader of St. Joseph’s board of education argued the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education made a mistake. “The big message is, we shouldn’t have tested,” said Tami Pasley, a career math teacher herself. “What...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KIVI-TV

Massachusetts National Guard to help bus students to school

There aren't enough school bus drivers in Massachusetts, so the governor is activating the national guard to help drive kids to school. According to the Associated Press, Governor Charlie Baker said 250 guard personnel would be available to serve as drivers of school transport vans, with training set to begin Tuesday.
EDUCATION
fox35orlando.com

New York City public schools reopen for in-person instruction

NEW YORK - For the first time since March 2020, classroom doors reopened for about a million New York City public school students and as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The start of the school year coincides with several milestones in the city’s pandemic recovery that hinge on vaccine mandates. Nearly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Public Schools#Mathematics#Research Institute#Dese#Works Clearinghouse#Digital Promise#Stmath Com
southernminn.com

St. Peter Public Schools and Gustavus students return to class

Students are back in school all over St. Peter, including at the public school district and Gustavus Adolphus College. While COVID-19 continues to affect life, local schools are returning to a five-day in-person schedule to start the 2021-22 school year. St. Peter School District, though, is requiring masks, while Gustavus is requiring vaccinations.
SAINT PETER, MN
Lowell Sun

Chelmsford Schools’ Matthew Beyranevand co-authors math guide for modern teaching

CHELMSFORD — In 2019, Matthew Beyranevand, the K-12 mathematics coordinator at Chelmsford Public Schools, and Hilary Kreisberg, a town resident and director of the center for mathematics achievement at Lesley University, collaborated to write a book. Just months after its release, the pair unexpectedly collaborated again. Their book, “Adding Parents...
CHELMSFORD, MA
coastalpoint.com

Kreger aims to install love of math in her students

Mary Kreger’s path to becoming a teacher was not traditional. Prior to working in education, she worked in the fashion industry. Soon after, she realized that was not her ideal profession. Kreger returned to school and received her teaching certification from Salisbury University. After 21 years of teaching, Kreger has...
SELBYVILLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wnewsj.com

Wilmington City Schools ‘Bridges’ K-5 students to math

In the last 12 months, a K-5 representative team of Wilmington City Schools math teachers and administrators have worked to select a new math program for the current school year. After an extensive review process, the team selected the Bridges in Mathematics program. According to the Math Learning Center, the...
WILMINGTON, OH
Quad-Cities Times

Illinois Math and Science Academy halts student visits home to prevent COVID-19 spread

AURORA — Illinois Math and Science Academy is temporarily prohibiting students from visiting home on the weekends to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus. While the roughly 650 students in grades 10-12 enrolled at the public residential high school in Aurora were allowed to visit home during Labor Day weekend, they will be required to remain on campus through the rest of September except for preapproved commitments, officials said this week.
AURORA, IA
reviewjournal.com

Nevada students’ test scores drop sharply in English, math proficiency

Nevada schools saw sharp declines in proficiency rates in English and math last year during distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state data released Thursday. Statewide, 41.4 percent of students demonstrated proficiency in English language arts and 26.3 percent in math during the last school year — down...
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy