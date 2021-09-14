CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

StemGen Accelerates Towards A STEM-Inspired Learning Partnership From A Real Race Activation In New York

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Houston, TX, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen Inc. (OTC: SGNI) today announced they have reached an agreement as to the terms of the sponsorship of the official Hasbro D3+Transformers Race Team for competition in the North American International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) race series in 2022. This decision was arranged following the race team's debut in New York this summer at the 6 Hours of The Glen.

As part of the sponsorship, the race car will prominently feature the StemGen brand to promote the benefits of this partnership. The agreement also includes the STEM-inspired learning experiences through the D3eSports communications platforms with Microsoft and Forza Motorsport licensing agreements.

"The second quarter was another momentous quarter for us and the last twelve months has seen record-breaking eSports activity in the motorsports world," said Simon Dawson, Chief Executive Officer and President of StemGen. "With a strong focus on education and innovation, this partnership solidifies our leadership in the eSports sector and showcases the unique experiences we create for students, competitive drivers, our partners and fans."

D3eSports, a StemGen company, has been designed specifically for the eSports community, leveraging with its strategic partners who have a combined 60 years of real-life racing. Through this partnership, it reinforces the company's focus is on high-performance virtual racing experiences to promote sustainable technology in an interactive and meaningful way. Additionally, this alignment will help bridge the gap between schools and their curriculum with STEM.org and the company's virtual platforms to promote safe driving and incentives for careers about which students are passionate.

The sponsored gaming drivers will be drafted into eight (8) virtual teams carrying mixed branding on their car, and representing a company, club or university. The ultimate prize for the thrilling eSports competition is to win a real racing experience and see branding on that real race car in Houston, Texas.

Data to inspire authentic education from the real race team will be shared through our Discord and broadcast channels to the eSports communities to enhance the gamer and fan experiences. The final calendar dates and locations will be announced in the last quarter of 2021, including six (6) real and six (6) virtual races to coincide with local communities and schools.

ABOUT D3ESPORTS, INC.

D3eSports, Inc. is a leading "virtual-to-real" motorsports social gaming company connecting professional, corporate and gaming racers through various esports competitions and events on its licensed, regulated, and secure platform. D3eSports offers digital competitors from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile, console and PC virtual motorsports tournaments for prizes and real-world, on the track driving experiences. The company is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the competitive motorsports racing and the video gaming eSports industries. D3eSports continues to expand its reach and revenue opportunities through collaborative efforts with game developers, major brands, influencers, and nonprofit organizations. D3eSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of StemGen, Inc. traded publicly under the ticker symbol OTC: SGNI.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport inspired eSports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and eSports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:Barbara J. Burns, BurnsGroup PR, barbara@burnsgrouppr.com, +1 770-329-7134

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts Disney+, Discovery+ Partnerships, Sees “a Lot of New Things We Can Add”

Telecom giant Verizon sees room to add more content partnerships along the lines of its Disney+ and Discovery+ deals, chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said on Tuesday. “We see many more direct-to-consumer offerings,” he told the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, pointing to the company’s offerings under deals with the likes of streaming services Disney+ and Discovery+. That is also “a revenue source for us and a profit source for us,” he emphasized, describing the deals as win-win situations. “We still have a lot of new things we can add to it,” the Verizon CEO added, citing an expansion so far into...
BUSINESS
Variety

Ari Emanuel Promises ‘Aggressive’ Expansion into Nonscripted After Endeavor Content Sale

Endeavor has no plans to exit the content creation business once it completes the required sale of its production unit. Mandated by the franchise agreement the company signed with the Writers Guild of America in February, the forthcoming sale of Endeavor Content will see Ari Emanuel’s shop part with 80% of its interests in making scripted film and television. But, Emanuel noted, unscripted content is still in play. “We’ll still have 20% of the restricted business, and nonscripted we will grow significantly. We think its a huge grower on a global scale. It’ll also be local, U.S. domestic.  We will move into...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Edward Waters University Accelerates Digital Transformation Through New Partnership With Ellucian

RESTON, Va. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Edward Waters University has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A longtime Ellucian customer and one of the nation's 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Edward Waters University joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian.
COLLEGES
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Partnership With "New York Fashion Week: The Shows" to Support the Revitalization of Creative Industries in New York

State Providing Complementary Access to Iconic Show Venues for New York Fashion Week, Including Moynihan Train Hall and Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park. New York Fashion Week - Which Requires Proof of Vaccination for All Events - Highlights Safe Economic Reopening and Recovery of America's Fashion Capital. Governor Hochul Reminds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
hudsonvalley360.com

Library & Leisler Institute Talk on Jewish Commercial Activities in Colonial New York

Library & Leisler Institute Talk on Jewish Commercial Activities in Colonial New York. HUDSON — The Hudson Area Library History Room in collaboration with the Jacob Leisler Institute for the Study of Early New York History presents To Trade, Traffique, Buy & Sell as the Rest of the Inhabitants’: Jewish commercial and Communal Activities in Colonial New York, a talk by Noah Gelfand on Thursday, October 7 6-7:30pm. The talk explores the economic and religious endeavors of New York’s growing Jewish population in the era when they developed the colony into one of the most important locations for Jews in the Atlantic world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Charlotte Business Journal

Local real estate startup Ribbon to accelerate growth after new capital round

Charlotte real estate startup Ribbon has raised a $150 million funding round that its founders say will be used to quadruple its stateside presence by the end of next year. Founded in 2017 by Shaival Shah and Wei Gan, Ribbon's platform allows the average homebuyer to compete on a level playing field with high-net-worth individuals and institutional buyers by upgrading their offers with cash that's backed by the startup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Racing#Race Track#Race Car#Stemgen Inc#Sgni#Imsa#Forza Motorsport#Stemgen Company#D3esports Inc#Esports#Burnsgroup Pr
102.7 KORD

Local Report: Do Not Stack Rocks, It Will Break the Universe

The Reach Museum in Richland has some walking trails, and apparently, some folks have been doing something against nature during their outings. Then I saw a news story about it. It was about stacking rocks. Let me rephrase that. It was about the dangers of stacking rocks. I'm not talking about stacking giant rocks that could fall and kill you, just little stones that fit in the palm of your hand. What could possibly be the dangers of stacking rocks? Well, sit back read on and learn the lesson of how you could break the universe by stacking rocks.
RICHLAND, WA
Zacks.com

4 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Bet on Amid September Market Meltdown

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
STOCKS
Ghani Mengal

Halloween Activities For Families In New York City

How can you enjoy your Halloween with your Family even during the Covid-19? Halloween Activities For Families In New York City:NeONBRAND From Usplash. Halloween 2021 is coming to us. To spread the joy of horror and excitement. But without your family Halloween or any other event is just a holiday where you have nothing to do. The ones who are spending this holiday with their families are the lucky ones. And I'm writing for those who want these lucky moments to be remarkable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Universal Music Group surges 37% in trading debut in Amsterdam

Universal Music Group , the music label spun out of Vivendi , surged 37% in its trading debut in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Analysts at JPMorgan had called the company a "must-own" asset and valued it at €28 per share. "We believe WMG is undervalued and that UMG warrants a premium given greater scale, track record, best in class management and better governance," the analysts said.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

These ‘Shark Tank’ Alums Just Raised $50 Million After 1,000% Sales Growth Last Year

In the years since appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2019, Jiake Liu and Terry Lin—the owners of outdoor furnishings company Outer—have found no shortage of investors who believe in their model of selling furniture in customer backyards rather than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The company just announced the closing of a $50 million Series B investment round, with Kathy Xu of Capital Today, along with Tribe Capital, C Ventures, and Upfront Ventures, leading the new investment. “Consumers are now acutely aware of the importance of outdoor living, and Outer’s rocket ship growth is a testament to the thoughtful design behind every product,” Xu...
ECONOMY
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy