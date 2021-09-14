Universal Media Group Shareholder Update

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, Florida, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) the producers of the weekly celebrity documentary series "Before The Fame with Mike Sherman", is pleased to announce it has taken the first step towards significant corporate expansion.

Corporate Update: In August of 2021, Universal Media Group began to proactively retire outstanding liabilities. The liabilities dated 12/5/17 and 4/10/19 have been paid and the convertible notes associated with those liabilities have been cancelled. This will be reflected in our next quarterly report. Additionally, we have engaged a PCAOB compliant accounting firm to assist us with auditing our financials and guide us with our uplisting plans. We will have some significant news regarding additional corporate actions that will provide great shareholder value that we will announce soon.

Business Update: We are in development of our High School Icon App and are excited about the progress. Our anticipated launch is Q4 2021. Ahead of the App launch we will share multiple screens and UI design to validate the exciting direction this app will provide for UMGP. The app is the precursor to a syndicated show which we will have significant news regarding in the near future. Universal Media has multiple projects that will have significant updates in the near future.

"There are so many things happening currently with Universal Media. We have major distribution news soon to announce regarding "Before the Fame", our "High School Icon" business is truly taking shape with both the app development and significant interest from major networks. We also have multiple NFT projects with athletes, stars, and recording artists that have been involved with both "On the Mike", and "Before the Fame''. There has never been a busier and more exciting time for Universal Media Group."- Mike Sherman, CEO

About Universal Media Group Inc.:UMGP is a digital media and production company with multiple revenue verticals including "Before the Fame", "On the Mike", "High School Icon", "Suga & Sherm Podcast'', and a new NFT Platform looking back at over a decade of celebrity interactions. UMGP attracts some of the biggest names in music, film, television, and sports to participate in our programming. www.umediagroupinc.com

Contact:Universal Media Group Inc.Michael Sherman ms@umediagroupinc.com561-908-3333

