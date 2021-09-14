Ex-HBO Marketing Exec Chris Spadaccini Joins CAMP, Family-Focused Retail Startup

Greg Lipstone is set to exit as president of Propagate Content after three years at the company headed by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens. Lipstone’s departure at the end of his initial three-year contract is said to be amicable. The longtime ICM agent who shifted to the executive ranks in 2015 aims to look for a new executive or entrepreneurial opportuny. Lipstone joined Propagate in 2018 after three years as CEO of All3Media America. At Propagate, he helped the company build out its production and support systems to better take advantage of the content boom. Lipstone worked closely on such Propagate projects...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO