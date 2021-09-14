CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LanguageLine Solutions Is 'Great Place To Work' Certified For A Second Consecutive Year

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions, the global leader in on-demand language access, today announced it has been " Great Place to Work" certified for the second year in a row, making it the only language-services company to receive the definitive "employer of choice" designation.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors needed to deliver market leadership and increased innovation. Certification is based on an employee survey that is the most widely taken in the world.

Among the survey's findings was that almost 90 percent of LanguageLine employees said they have a sense of pride in what the company does. Nine out of 10 said they feel good about the ways they contribute to the community, while nearly 90 percent believe customers would rate LanguageLine's service as "excellent."

Receiving "Great Place to Work" certification is particularly meaningful this year, as the survey was taken after employees had spent more than a year working from home due to the pandemic.

"Receiving the Great Place to Work certification under these circumstances shows the durability of our culture and purpose," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "Even though we're apart, our team is finding great reward in the work we do each day.

"We are also living in a time of great professional anxiety. People trust that our company is on solid ground and that they will have a job tomorrow and long into the future."

Unlike most companies, LanguageLine has actually grown during the pandemic, adding around 3,000 linguists in the past nine months. The majority of these hires have been racial and ethnic minorities, and more than half have been women.

"Studies have shown that minorities and women have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, especially in the job market," Klein said. "We are immensely proud that we have gone in the opposite direction of this trend. Our company is diverse by design. We have learned that diversity must be front-of-mind for any conscientious company. It very much has been for us."

LanguageLine, which now employs more than 16,000 linguists, provides professional interpretation and translation in more than 240 languages. Employees also praised the company's diversity, training, and work-from-home model.

This year has been a significant one for LanguageLine in terms of recognition. In January, research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan recognized the company as the top language solutions provider in the world.

"As a company, we have a very specific long-term goal, which is to envision a world in which language and cultural barriers no longer exist," Klein said. "To me, the results of this survey signify that the intentions behind this goal are carrying through each day in ways large and small. In times like these, when it's been hard for employers to attract and retain good talent, it's vital that companies have a clear purpose - and we do."

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 16,000 professional linguists in 240-plus languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Media Contact:

Scott Brown Carmel8312243187 318874@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/languageline-solutions-is-great-place-to-work-certified-for-a-second-consecutive-year-301376418.html

SOURCE LanguageLine Solutions

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Spirion Marks 15 Year Anniversary with Great Place to Work Certification™

Spirion, a pioneer in data protection and compliance, today announced it has earned a Great Place to Work Certification. The certification is the only award granted based entirely upon employee input about the quality of work experience and company culture. For Spirion, 79 percent of employees have reported that the company is a great place to work―20 points higher than the average U.S. company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SilverPoint Senior Living Named In The Top 20 Of 2021 Best Workplaces In Aging Services By Great Place To Work And Fortune

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living is honored to have been recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services (Senior Housing Small - Medium). With an astounding 90% of their employees saying SilverPoint is a great place to work. According to Great Place to Work that number is 31% higher than at a typical U.S. - based company.
HOUSING
martechseries.com

Frequence Earns First Great Place to Work Certification™

Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Frequence. This year, 88% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 49% higher than the average U.S company. The employees also rated the company’s leadership highly, with 98% of employees agreeing that management is competent at running the business and 99% saying people are treated fairly regardless of their race.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Languageline Solutions#Ethnic Minorities#Great Place To Work#Frost Sullivan#Media Contact
TheStreet

Billtrust Named One Of New Jersey's Best Places To Work For Third Consecutive Year

Billtrust (BTRS) , a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced today it has been named among New Jersey's 2021 Best Places to Work by NJBIZ, a leading business journal. Headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ, Billtrust was named in the 250+ employee large company category. This is the third consecutive year Billtrust has been recognized and the seventh time since the award was inaugurated.
BUSINESS
Times Union

ClearCompany Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™ and Awards from G2 and Gartner

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. ClearCompany, the premier talent management platform for planning and analytics, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance management, announced today that it earned a 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
SOFTWARE
wellspan.org

Forbes ranks WellSpan among best employers for second consecutive year

WellSpan Health is proud to be recognized in the Forbes’ list of the top 100 best employers in Pa., for the second straight year. Forbes, one of the nation’s leading business publications, combined the list based on a survey comprised of 80,000 individuals who work for organizations with more than 500 employees. Some of the criteria rated include safety of the work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
sanmanuel-nsn.gov

San Manuel Casino Announces Certification as a Great Place to Work

Highland, CA (September 1, 2021) – The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI) is proud to announce the certification of San Manuel Casino and its Tribal Government Operations as a Great Place to Work® by industry leaders at the Great Places to Work Institute. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
SAN MANUEL, AZ
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
thepulsepensacola.com

UWF named ‘Great College to Work For’ for ninth year

The University of West Florida was named a 2021 “Great College to Work For,” marking the institution’s ninth appearance on the list. Conducted annually, the Great Colleges to Work For survey collects data and highlights colleges that receive top ratings from their employees on workforce practices and policies. This year, 196 institutions participated in the survey and 70 received recognition.
COLLEGES
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy