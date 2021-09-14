LanguageLine Solutions Is 'Great Place To Work' Certified For A Second Consecutive Year

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions, the global leader in on-demand language access, today announced it has been " Great Place to Work" certified for the second year in a row, making it the only language-services company to receive the definitive "employer of choice" designation.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors needed to deliver market leadership and increased innovation. Certification is based on an employee survey that is the most widely taken in the world.

Among the survey's findings was that almost 90 percent of LanguageLine employees said they have a sense of pride in what the company does. Nine out of 10 said they feel good about the ways they contribute to the community, while nearly 90 percent believe customers would rate LanguageLine's service as "excellent."

Receiving "Great Place to Work" certification is particularly meaningful this year, as the survey was taken after employees had spent more than a year working from home due to the pandemic.

"Receiving the Great Place to Work certification under these circumstances shows the durability of our culture and purpose," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "Even though we're apart, our team is finding great reward in the work we do each day.

"We are also living in a time of great professional anxiety. People trust that our company is on solid ground and that they will have a job tomorrow and long into the future."

Unlike most companies, LanguageLine has actually grown during the pandemic, adding around 3,000 linguists in the past nine months. The majority of these hires have been racial and ethnic minorities, and more than half have been women.

"Studies have shown that minorities and women have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, especially in the job market," Klein said. "We are immensely proud that we have gone in the opposite direction of this trend. Our company is diverse by design. We have learned that diversity must be front-of-mind for any conscientious company. It very much has been for us."

LanguageLine, which now employs more than 16,000 linguists, provides professional interpretation and translation in more than 240 languages. Employees also praised the company's diversity, training, and work-from-home model.

This year has been a significant one for LanguageLine in terms of recognition. In January, research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan recognized the company as the top language solutions provider in the world.

"As a company, we have a very specific long-term goal, which is to envision a world in which language and cultural barriers no longer exist," Klein said. "To me, the results of this survey signify that the intentions behind this goal are carrying through each day in ways large and small. In times like these, when it's been hard for employers to attract and retain good talent, it's vital that companies have a clear purpose - and we do."

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 16,000 professional linguists in 240-plus languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

