CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Macron wants more transparency about police wrongdoings

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron announced measures to make the police more transparent about wrongdoings, including the publication of internal investigation reports and the creation of a parliamentary monitoring body, in efforts to improve public confidence eroded by scandals in recent years. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesportsexaminer.com

LANE ONE: French President Macron wants “maximum pressure” for more medals in 2024; asks why France doesn’t win as many as Britain!

If you think Olympic sport in the U.S. is contentious, over athlete expression, sponsorship rights and protests, consider what’s going on in France!. Last week’s elegant ceremony to honor France’s Olympic and Paralympic medal winners at the glittering Elysee Palace in Paris was expected to be a time for celebration and salutations. But French President Emmanuel Macron had a different idea – and a sterner tone – in mind.
SPORTS
The Independent

France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, will speak in the coming days with Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the US over a submarine deal with Australia, an official said on Sunday.The phone call is at the request of the US president, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said, adding that there was “shock” and “anger” at first. But now it's time to try to move forward, he said.What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the sudden, surprise end to a 2016 contract worth at least $66bn...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

PM urges Macron not to worry about military alliance amid submarines feud

Mr Macron ordered the recall of the French ambassadors to Washington and Canberra. Boris Johnson urged French president Emmanuel Macron not to “worry” about the military alliance Britain formed with the US and Australia, despite it having sparked an extraordinary diplomatic row with France. The Prime Minister insisted Anglo-French relations...
WORLD
AFP

Macron seeks 'new step' towards Algerian Harki fighters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday meets with Algerians who fought for France in their country's war of independence in a fresh attempt to come to grips with a dark chapter in French colonial history. Hundreds of thousands of Algerian Muslims -- known as Harkis -- served as auxiliaries in the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962. At the end of the war -- waged on both sides with extreme brutality including widespread torture -- the French government left the Harkis to fend for themselves, despite earlier promises that it would look after them. Trapped in Algeria, many were massacred as the country's new masters took brutal revenge.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
BBC

Aukus pact delivers France some hard truths

When they have picked themselves up from their humiliation, the French will need to gather their sangfroid and confront some cruel verities. Number one: there is no sentiment in geostrategy. The French must see there is no point in wailing about having been shoddily treated. They were. But who ever...
POLITICS
aidshealth.org

UNAIDS Must Be More Transparent

Former UNAIDS Executive Director Michele Sidibé listens as advocates call for his resignation at a protest in South Africa in 2018. References to a second investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within UNAIDS dating back to 2018 have surfaced in a recent Associated Press story. Still, in yet another example of a pervasive lack of transparency and accountability across the United Nations system, the conclusions of the investigation remain hidden from public view.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations. He said that the Europeans need "to clarify and to try to understand better what are the intentions behind this announcement." Michel said that the move would reinforce European efforts to build their own defense capacity.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Paris#Copyright#Ap#French
Times Daily

European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

LONDON (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko, who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
EUROPE
Reuters

France criticises deal bringing Russian mercenaries into Mali

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister on Tuesday criticised plans that would bring Russian mercenaries into Mali, saying such a move was “incompatible” with the French military presence in its former colony. Diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters that a deal is close between the Russian private military contractor...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
Reuters

France says to work with India to promote multilateral order

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - France's foreign affairs minister agreed with his Indian counterpart to work on a programme to promote "a truly multilateral international order," the French foreign ministry said on Saturday. Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also agreed during a call to deepen their strategic partnership, "based...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
International Business Times

France Wins EU Backing In Sub Row With US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for...
POLITICS
The Independent

German election front-runner faces questioning over searches

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz the frontrunner in Germany's upcoming election, faced questions from lawmakers on Monday over an investigation of a unit of the country's customs service that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions over the necessity and motivation of the Sept. 9 searches at his ministry and the justice ministry, which also is run by his center-left party. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, which polls show trailing by a few points ahead of Sunday's election, has seized on the searches and on Scholz's...
POLITICS
Times Daily

German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

BERLIN (AP) — Senior politicians in Germany expressed shock over the weekend killing of a young gas station clerk who asked a customer to wear a face mask, and they warned Tuesday against the radicalization of people who oppose the country's pandemic restrictions. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron and Modi vow to 'act jointly' after subs dispute

President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to "act jointly" in the Indo-Pacific region, as a row intensified with Australia and the US over a ditched submarine contract. Macron's telephone talks with Modi were timed conspicuously as French anger appears undiminished after Australia pulled out of a submarine contract in favour of US submarines as part of an alliance with Washington and the UK. US officials have said US President Joe Biden is seeking a phone call with Macron in the coming days to ease tensions but this has yet to materialise, with Macron taking the unprecedented step of recalling France's ambassadors to Australia and the United States. The French presidency said both leaders agreed they would "act jointly in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific area".
WORLD
The Guardian

Germany: centre-left candidate ‘eager to govern with Greens’

The centre-left frontrunner to replace Angela Merkel emphasised his eagerness to form a government with the Greens in the last TV debate before next Sunday’s German elections, as the ecological party’s candidate came close to ruling out joining a coalition with the outgoing chancellor’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU). A...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Biden asks for early Macron talks as allies try to smooth tensions

The United States and Britain sought Sunday to smooth tensions with Paris over a new security pact with Australia, with US President Joe Biden requesting early talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Biden has requested a phone call with Macron, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, which would happen "in the coming days". 
WORLD
Times Daily

France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes

BRUSSELS (AP) — France on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain. Support local journalism reporting...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy