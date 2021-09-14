Fable Announces Next Book In LeVar Burton Book Club: DEACON KING KONG By James McBride

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fable, the social reading app founded by lauded tech industry leader Padmasree Warrior, announced the LeVar Burton Book Club's next book: James McBride's celebrated literary novel "Deacon King Kong ."

LeVar Burton's premium book club has over 550 engaged members, who have read three books so far: James Baldwin's "Go Tell It On The Mountain," Octavia Butler's "Parable of the Sower," and most recently "The Fire This Time," edited by Jesmyn Ward. In addition, LeVar Burton hosted a conversation with Jesmyn Ward to discuss the "Fire This Time" after the club finished the book. Fable clubs uniquely allow members to read together while sharing highlights, comments, links, and pictures to discuss books, and is a purposeful way to build fun and safe communities with family, friends and colleagues.

"I genuinely believe [ James McBride] is an American Master of Arts and Letters. He is the best of the best writing today," said LeVar Burton. "'Deacon King Kong' is a great read. I just grinned the entire time I was reading it, because I saw my own history in these pages."

In addition to book clubs, Fable members have access to Folios: lists of exceptional book recommendations handpicked by tastemakers, experts, acclaimed authors, world-class athletes, and industry titans. Burton joins Folio curators such as Paulo Coelho, David Sedaris, and Jasmine Guillory, comedian Luvvie Jones, psychologist Adam Grant, chef Wolfgang Puck, athletes like Diana Nyad, and more, whose recommendations are available as part of the app's free content. Each book club book comes with a custom Book Club Discussion Guide to help readers enjoy the book with their community.

Fable has raised $7.25 million in funding from Redpoint Ventures, M13, Defy, Breyer Capital, and other leading investors.

