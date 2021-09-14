CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Fable Announces Next Book In LeVar Burton Book Club: DEACON KING KONG By James McBride

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fable, the social reading app founded by lauded tech industry leader Padmasree Warrior, announced the LeVar Burton Book Club's next book: James McBride's celebrated literary novel "Deacon King Kong ."

LeVar Burton's premium book club has over 550 engaged members, who have read three books so far: James Baldwin's "Go Tell It On The Mountain," Octavia Butler's "Parable of the Sower," and most recently "The Fire This Time," edited by Jesmyn Ward. In addition, LeVar Burton hosted a conversation with Jesmyn Ward to discuss the "Fire This Time" after the club finished the book. Fable clubs uniquely allow members to read together while sharing highlights, comments, links, and pictures to discuss books, and is a purposeful way to build fun and safe communities with family, friends and colleagues.

"I genuinely believe [ James McBride] is an American Master of Arts and Letters. He is the best of the best writing today," said LeVar Burton. "'Deacon King Kong' is a great read. I just grinned the entire time I was reading it, because I saw my own history in these pages."

In addition to book clubs, Fable members have access to Folios: lists of exceptional book recommendations handpicked by tastemakers, experts, acclaimed authors, world-class athletes, and industry titans. Burton joins Folio curators such as Paulo Coelho, David Sedaris, and Jasmine Guillory, comedian Luvvie Jones, psychologist Adam Grant, chef Wolfgang Puck, athletes like Diana Nyad, and more, whose recommendations are available as part of the app's free content. Each book club book comes with a custom Book Club Discussion Guide to help readers enjoy the book with their community.

Fable has raised $7.25 million in funding from Redpoint Ventures, M13, Defy, Breyer Capital, and other leading investors.

Sign up to become a Fable member at fable.co and Download the Fable app at https://fable.co/download

Media Contact: Alex Posey 318882@email4pr.com 310-804-9870

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fable-announces-next-book-in-levar-burton-book-club-deacon-king-kong-by-james-mcbride-301376423.html

SOURCE Fable Group

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

LeVar Burton Suspends His Jeopardy! Host Campaign

Maybe don’t post this link on Twitter for a few days. LeVar Burton, a very popular write-in candidate to become Jeopardy!’s new host, has changed his mind about a job that he once considered to be his dream. (Seriously, the man even got involved with petitions.) Speaking with Trevor Noah on Thursday’s The Daily Show, Burton admitted that his mediocre guest-host performance affected his thoughts on if he wanted the lectern; he also stressed that perhaps he shouldn’t have been so vocal about campaigning in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death. “I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me,” Burton said of his fans. “And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

LeVar Burton & Aja Naomi King To Narrate Jocelyn Nicole Johnson’s ‘My Monticello’ Audiobook From Macmillan Audio & Henry Holt

EXCLUSIVE: LeVar Burton and Aja Naomi King will bring the words of Jocelyn Nicole Johnson’s upcoming fiction novel My Monticello to life. The two actors are among a slate of artists who will lend their voices to the audiobook, from Macmillan and Henry Holt and Company. Additional narrators are Ngozi Anyanwu, January LaVoy, Tomiwa Edun and Landon Woodson. My Monticello will come to shelves and Audible on October 5, 2021. In My Monticello, a collection of vignettes, Virginia’s landscapes, emblems, and Thomas Jefferson’s historic plantation set the stage for a cast of unforgettable characters fighting for their right to exist in America. A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Book Week announces 2021 details

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Book Week will go mostly virtual this year, celebrating the five winners of the 86th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards (AWBA). Film screenings and author conversations make up the bulk of the expanded Book Week festivities. The celebration kicked off this week with a documentary special, titled “The 86th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards,” which aired on Sept. 14 on WVIZ/PBS.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
David Sedaris
Person
Paulo Coelho
Person
James Baldwin
Person
James Mcbride
Person
Octavia Butler
Person
Diana Nyad
Person
Wolfgang Puck

LeVar Burton Reveals Next Action After 'Jeopardy!' Snub, Shares Real Feelings

LeVar Burton revealed his next steps after "Jeopardy!" did not choose him to become a permanent host. Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik were named the official successors of Alex Trebek following the "Jeopardy!" original host's death. However, the latter works on the position with Ken Jennings now as Richards left the franchise both as a host and executive producer following his past scandals.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

The book that:

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Such strong writing, riveting, and highly enjoyable. I stayed up until about 3 A.M. reading this one. It's a page turner, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Zakiya writes next. …I recommend over and over again:. Kiley Reid’s Such a Fun...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston

Boston.com Book Club’s next read is from local author and journalist Hank Phillippi Ryan

Book Club will read two books from the author in September, "Her Perfect Life" and "The First To Lie." September is going to be thrilling for the Boston.com Book Club, because we’re going to be reading not one, but two of local author and journalist Hank Phillippi Ryan’s books. “Her Perfect Life,” Ryan’s 13th novel, comes out in the middle of this month. If you’re like us, you don’t like to wait for things, so this month we’re also going to read Ryan’s 12th novel, “The First to Lie,” which came out in paperback in January.
BOSTON, MA
yourvalley.net

J.C. Eaton announces book signings for newest release

Cozy mystery authors Ann I. Goldfarb and James E. Clapp, writing as J.C. Eaton, will introduce and sign “Railroaded 4 Murder,” their eighth novel in the Sophie Kimball Mysteries set in Sun City West and surrounding areas, at the new Barnes & Noble, 7401 W. Bell Road, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the Sun City West Recreation Center’s Lecture Hall along R.H. Johnson Blvd.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Clubs#Arts And Letters#Today Fable#American#Redpoint Ventures#Breyer Capital
wyso.org

Book Nook: The Keepers by Jeffrey B. Burton

Writers of crime novels are always looking for new angles. Jeff Burton. seems to have found one in his series which features a team of cadaver dogs and their handler. In the second book in this series, "The Keepers," set mostly in the Chicago region, Burton has imagined a Chicago that is riddled with corruption up to the highest levels of government. Hard to imagine, eh? Corruption in Chicago? Not that far fetched, right?
GREENE COUNTY, OH
kzmu.org

Library Awakenings on Radio Book Club

On the freshest Radio Book Club – when libraries open your eyes to a different way of looking at the world. Travel with our hosts Andy Nettell, Shari Zollinger, and Jessie Magelby to the libraries – both public and personal – that have shaped their tastes and thoughts over time. Plus, new book recommendations from starry night skies, traveling through underworlds, and poetry good enough to eat. Tune in!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
davenportlibrary.com

September’s Celebrity Book Club Picks

It’s the beginning of the month which means that Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager, and Reese Witherspoon have picked new books for their book clubs! Reminder that if you join our Best Sellers Club, these titles will automatically be put on hold for you. _________________________________. Curious what The Love Songs...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Library September Mystery Book Club Event

If you are looking to solve a mystery this month, the Perry Library is gearing up for its mystery book club event. This month’s book will be The Last Mona Lisa by Jonathan Santlofer for people to read. A book discussion will be held with Library Director Mary Murphy via Zoom at 7 p.m September 28th followed by the author talk at 6 p.m. September 29th.
PERRY, IA
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents Book Club: Braiding Sweetgrass

Our next book club selection will get you thinking about the natural world in a way you have never thought of before! In Robin Wall Kimmerer's Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Kimmerer has been trained to ask questions of nature with the tools of science. As a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, she embraces the notion that plants and animals are our oldest teachers. She shows us that the awakening of ecological consciousness requires the acknowledgment and celebration of our reciprocal relationship with the rest of the living world. For only when we can hear the languages of other beings will we be capable of understanding the generosity of the earth, and learn to give our own gifts in return.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

CBBC Book Club - Book Club – Back to School

Join Rhys, some awesome authors, our bookclubber of the month AND a very scary teacher Dragon for a back to school bonanza. This episode features CBBC legend Konnie Huq talking about the latest book in the Cookie adventures, “Cookie and the Most Mysterious Mystery in the World”. There’s a “HOW...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
themusicuniverse.com

Dave Grohl announces book tour

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller – Live! hits four cities this fall. Dave Grohl has announced The Storyteller – Live!, an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see and hear him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life. Stops include London, New York City, Washington DC and a pair of shows in Los Angeles this fall. Tickets on sale at 5 pm GMT/noon ET/9 am PT via Ticketmaster.
MUSIC
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy