Legacy Collective Gives $25,000 In Grants To Organizations Assisting In Relief At The United States-Mexico Border

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to solving systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, announces that it has given $25,000 to border relief organizations providing assistance at the United States- Mexico border. Mision de Caridad received $15,000 and Al Otro Lado received $10,000. These grants bring Legacy Collective to giving 34 grants so far for 2021, totaling $992,129.

Legacy Collective donors join a Giving Circle, committing to monthly donations from $35 to $1,000+ per month. All donors then vote where they want their collective donations to be given.

Misión de Caridad provides programs and resources for refugee, migrant and vulnerable women and children on the Mexico side of the U.S. border. Misión de Caridad's mission is to advocate, support, facilitate and implement programs to improve the lives of women and children refugee asylum seekers, migrants and local populations living on the Mexico side of the U.S. border. The organization helps them live self-sufficiently and free of the fear of persecution, violence and extreme poverty. Read more about the grant here.

Al Otro Lado provides direct, free, legal services on both sides of the U.S.- Mexico border and beyond. They engage in zealous individual representation, medical-legal partnerships, and impact litigation to protect the rights of immigrants and asylum-seekers. Al Otro Lado leverages vital partnerships and engages thousands of volunteers to increase their capacity and help build a broad-based immigrant justice movement. The clients they serve include medically vulnerable and disabled migrants, people in detention, and all families who have been separated by unjust US immigration policies. Read more about the grant here.

"Our founder, Jen Hatmaker, and our community are deeply invested in what is happening at the border," says Erin Arnheim, CEO of Legacy Collective. "We are honored to support Al Otro Lado and Mision de Caridad in the important and great work they're doing. These organizations are doing an incredible job supporting the needs of the immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking communities on both sides of the border meeting immediate health and legal needs."

Legacy Collective monthly donors combine their investment with hundreds of others to fund sustainable world-changing initiatives. Legacy offers four Giving Circle Levels for individuals. Donations from the Giving Circle are combined to provide grants to organizations nominated by and voted on by Legacy Giving Circle donors.

About Legacy CollectiveLegacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

Contact: Whitney Otstott, (512) 699-7730, 318578@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-collective-gives-25-000-in-grants-to-organizations-assisting-in-relief-at-the-united-states-mexico-border-301376430.html

SOURCE Legacy Collective

