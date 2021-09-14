The University Of Silicon Andhra Announces Plans To Build World Class Campus In San Joaquin County

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Silicon Andhra (UofSA) is excited to announce its plans to build a world class campus in San Joaquin County and its inclusion in the proposed Golden State Logistics Hub. Dhan Sukh, LLC has submitted a preliminary application to San Joaquin County to begin development of The Golden State Logistics Hub - a proposed 1,500-acre development with a university, logistics hub, and VFW Post.

The project includes 67-acres of land for the private, nonprofit, four-year and graduate university to expand its degree offerings and its reach within the community. Mike Sandhu, the project's proponent, was instrumental in working with community leaders and UofSA to recruit the accredited bay area university to San Joaquin County. The Sandhu family generously agreed to gift the 67 acres to the UofSA.

"The University of Silicon Andhra will bring new energy and educational innovation to the region," exclaimed Manii Sandhu, a mechanical engineer speaking on behalf of the Sandhu family. "We see this project creating tangible opportunities for locals to study, learn and earn for their families."

UofSA President, Anand Kuchibhotla expressed his enthusiasm for the new project and all the support it has garnered in the community. "UofSA is an inclusive and diverse learning community that provides an opportunity to the students to actualize their potential as scholar-practitioners and to contribute to their local and global community with excellence, professionalism, and integrity," Kuchibhotla explained. "Being able to expand our high-quality academic and research programs on the 67-acre site will allow us to uplift underrepresented students and the community."

A private nonprofit, WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) accredited University serving as the only university in the Nation that is primarily serving Indian-Americans, the University of Silicon Andhra will now have the ability to expand to 5,000 students and 300 faculty and staff, provide Vocational Training, as well as Language Arts, Engineering, Business, Pharmacy, Medical and other degrees.

UofSA Provost, Raju Chamarthi is excited about the societal, academic, and economic opportunities this new partnership will provide. He noted, "We plan to bring an expanded educational experience that is both rigorous and relevant to the people of this community."

Community and elected leaders are excited about the proposed project. In support of the project, Asm. Carlos Villapudua said, "Having the University of Silicon Andhra make its permanent home here in San Joaquin County is a major win for everyone. It will provide a high-quality education to a broad base of students from underrepresented populations."

San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman declared his excitement about the potential new University saying, "We live in a country where everyone should have an opportunity to receive a great education. Higher education and vocational training are a necessity to prepare our children for the future. Education, training, and investing in our future workforce will attract heads of households and long-term sustainable jobs to San Joaquin County,"

Chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, Tom Patti was optimistic about the potential University campus saying, "We are passionate about providing multiple pathways to success in San Joaquin County. Whether that be via a University-degree program or trade school, we want to see local residents equipped to provide for their families and compete in the 21 st century."

