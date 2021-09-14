CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Prism Electric Goes All-In With Cloud-Based Construction ERP

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Field-Focused Platform Deployment Sets the Stage for Seamless Workflows and Future Expansion

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - With an eye on growth and improved technology-enabled workflows, Prism Electric, Inc., one of the largest electrical contractors in Texas, has selected the purpose-built CMiC construction management platform as its enterprise-wide system of choice.

Established in 1994 with five employees, Prism Electric has expanded in growth to 700+ employees with offices in Texas and Oklahoma. Prism Electric has a solid portfolio of successful projects ranging in size and complexity from simple, one-day projects to multi-million-dollar, technical projects. The business also includes a service maintenance division that has grown to handle all aspects of electrical construction to meet the customer's needs, a one source stop to we provide clients with ongoing, 24-hour a day customer service.

With an eye on maintaining Prism's growth momentum, the firm was ready to take on more, only to find its tools and workflows weren't built for the increased demand. Leadership understood that to grow the company and meet new technical demands, the company needed to upgrade their systems.

Luke Harmon, Electrical Engineer with Prism Electric, Inc. charged with addressing the workflow issues, remarked, "We have a strategic plan to expand our market presence and take advantage of the strong Texas economy—and that means we have to have the tools to facilitate that growth."

While not an IT intensive company, Prism Electric did have an on-premise ERP that was implemented about a decade before. "The problem," continued Harmon, "was that our project teams didn't use it. Instead, we created all sorts of workarounds with spreadsheets. We knew that was not an effective path forward."

In 2020, Prism Electric hired a consultant, ERP Advisors, to help it navigate the cloud-based ERP selection process and find a construction-focused operations and job controls centric solution.

"We believed one of the significant shortcomings of our old ERP was that it was selected exclusively by accounting for accounting. Therefore, the decision didn't have a tremendous amount of buy-in from our operations team," explained Harmon. "So, we placed greater emphasis on the project management and field construction staff needs and made sure every group, especially operations, had a vote in the decision."

'Proving' FunctionalityTo further assure buy-in, Harmon assembled an evaluation team made up of individuals from every department and business process within Prism Electric, from design to services. "We wrote a script of what we wanted to see and asked the ERP vendors to follow-it and 'prove' their functionality. The script went well beyond a sales pitch or technical demonstration. We wanted the ERP providers to prove out functionality in our workflows. In fact, the functionality was so important that we didn't even start talking about pricing until we got down the road to that final decision," he said.

While it did touch on payroll and HR, the script focused on job cost accounting and how project managers track project progress, including schedules and budgets. The script also focused on how that information rolls up to leadership to support decisions.

The team also learned about some capabilities that weren't on their initial requirements list.

Harmon noted, "Once we checked to make sure CMiC could address all of our operational needs, we started looking at some of the solution's other features. Our project managers really like using a construction productivity application for field markups, progress photos and issues tracking. We found that CMiC's FIELD application has comparable capabilities with the advantage of connecting with all of our other project data."

With evaluations complete, the Prism Electric selection came down to two choices. Harmon confirmed, "After a two-day final evaluation and score sheet assessment, it was a no brainer."

Seamless Data FlowsPrism Electric moved to CMiC in January 2021. Those same individuals who were involved in the evaluation are also the champions and subject matter experts during implementation. Harmon expects the company to go live with the first phase in October 2021 and with the second phase by January 2022.

When asked about immediate ROI once the CMiC platform is live, Harmon pointed to the movement of data from one phase to the next. He said, "We work a lot in the design-assist project delivery procurements, where we're involved early on in a project design. Having an integrated platform that collects and moves data from preconstruction to construction to handover and servicing will help us be a great partner for our customers. We want to be the contractor of choice and technology helps us get there. We're going to go all in with CMiC."

"Prism Electric is a leader in its market, and we are proud to be a key technology partner in their journey to realize their growth objectives over the coming years," remarked Taz Adamjee, Director of Customer Success at CMiC.

About Prism ElectricEstablished in 1994, Garland, Texas-based Prism Electric is one of the largest electrical contractors, with offices across Texas and Oklahoma. The multi-million-dollar company has performed on high level projects in the commercial, manufacturing, industrial, institutional, healthcare, data centers and other high-tech industries. Prism also has one of the largest service departments in Texas that specializes in many facets, such aerial lighting, testing & commissioning, and an emergency service response. For more information, please visit www.prismelectric.com.

About CMiCAs an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform ™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prism-electric-goes-all-in-with-cloud-based-construction-erp-301376421.html

SOURCE Computer Methods International Corp. (CMiC)

Comments / 0

Related
mining-technology.com

Arctic Wolf Unveils Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solution for SMBs

Concept: Minnesota’s cybersecurity startup Arctic Wolf has launched security operations-as-a-concierge to aid SMBs to end cyber risk. The solution includes managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, and managed cloud monitoring, each delivered through the industry’s original Concierge Security Team (CST). The concierge security team, an extension of an existing security team, provides tailored threat detection and response, as well as ongoing risk management to keep business data safe.
TECHNOLOGY
Government Technology

Virginia EMS Agency Uses Cloud-Based Telematics to Track Fleet

The Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services (VOEMS) is using cloud-based telematics technology to better manage its vehicle fleet. Virginia is not the first state to use technology for fleet management, and while some experts have raised concerns that COVID-19 would negatively impact progress in this space, others argue the pandemic has helped position organizations for the drastic shift, supporting operations through the transition to remote work.
VIRGINIA STATE
tvtechnology.com

WUFT-TV Adopts PMM Cloud-Based Broadcast Platform

GAINSVILLE, Fla.—North Central Florida public television station WUFT-TV has transitioned to Media Management’s PMM cloud-based broadcast technology platform. WUFT-TV, one of several broadcast properties of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC), made the move for the PMM operational model in June. It is being paid for by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting called the “Healthy Network Initiative.” The grant covers all expenses related to the transition to PMM.
TECHNOLOGY
automationworld.com

The State of Cloud-Based Automation Today

Connecting the cloud to the factory floor, specifically to industrial control systems (ICS), has been one of those taboo topics for many plant managers. The problem is twofold. First, it’s a cybersecurity risk. Second, control programs require sub-second responsiveness, which shouldn’t—and really can’t—be performed from the cloud. “It’s a safety...
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
Charlotte Business Journal

Local tech firm ETHIX360 launches cloud-based policy management software

Local compliance solutions provider ETHIX360 rolled out its newest platform, PolicyTrac. ETHIX60, founded in 2017 by J Rollins and Bob Latchford, provides comprehensive solutions to employee ethics communication, case management, compliance training and policy management. Rollins said the company is looking to disrupt the industry with its new, cloud-based policy management platform.
SOFTWARE
mobihealthnews.com

Azalea scoops up fellow cloud-based data analytics company dashboardMD

Azalea, maker of a cloud-based EHR product, announced its plans to buy healthcare analytics platform dashboardMD for an undisclosed amount. Like Azalea, dashboardMD is also a cloud-based product. It specializes in integrated clinical analytics, as well as financial and operational analytics. Customers can use the plug-n-play tool for a number of services, including a daily analytics dashboard, performance scorecards and predictive analytics.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Live Oak completes conversion to cloud-based Finxact core system

The core conversion Live Oak Bank started a year ago has been completed on time, according to Chairman and CEO James "Chip" Mahan. The $8.2 billion-asset bank, a unit of Live Oak Bancshares, now runs on cloud-based software from Finxact hosted on Amazon Web Services. When it began migrating its...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Three Considerations for Cloud-based Media

The move to cloud in the media & entertainment industry has seen many organizations reap the benefits of its flexibility and convenience. However, in the rush to establish these workflows, organizations could potentially be working with inefficient, expensive, and poorly secured systems. So, what should media businesses be considering when establishing or reviewing their cloud-based approach?
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erp Software#Erp System#Prism Electric Inc#Cmic#Erp Advisors#The Prism Electric#Prism Electric
finextra.com

The Changing Face of Payments Systems & The Future of Cloud-Based Deployment

Ainsley Ward, Vice President at CGI and Global Business Development lead for CGI’s Payments Solutions speaks to FinextraTV about the changing face of how payment systems are being deployed. We learn how the approach of cloud-based deployments are impacting banks, why only a handful of banks are adopting this approach globally, how a bank’s risk assessment should change when looking at the cloud, and what security considerations are needed when it comes to putting solutions into the cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Fintech FortisPay Acquires OmniFund, a Cloud based Payment as a Service Platform

a payment tech provider for businesses, independent software vendors (ISVs) and developers, reveals that it has acquired OmniFund, whose Cloud-powered Payments-as-a-Platform service is being leveraged by software and enterprise resource planning ERP solutions. Established in 2005, Omni is focused on offering various commerce solutions for their software partners and...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
HIT Consultant

4 Tips for Healthcare Orgs Considering Cloud-Based Video Surveillance

Healthcare security leaders know that the tools needed to combat threats are only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to protecting what truly matters within their organization. There are a number of factors for healthcare facilities to consider when it comes to identifying physical security challenges and aligning the goals of business operations.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

Cloud-Based Logicbroker Launches New Curated Marketplace Solution

SHELTON, Conn. (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. Logicbroker, the cloud-based drop ship, unified marketplace and fulfillment distribution eCommerce platform, is proud to announce the release of curated marketplace solutions for eCommerce retailers and brands. Curated marketplaces are a growing eCommerce solution that allows brands to create their own online marketplace and expanded product assortment. This enables brands to respond quickly to trends and shifts in consumer demand with a curated endless aisle of inventory.
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Vaccination Required For All Chandos Construction Employees

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Chandos Construction, a B Corp Certified commercial builder in Canada, will require all employees across the country to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. "It's our duty to protect the health of our employees and all those we serve." The decision follows similar announcements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

Honored as a Leading Solution for Digital Transformation Initiatives. Domo, provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2021. This is Domo’s tenth Constellation ShortList placement and the sixth time the company has been named to the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions list.
TECHNOLOGY
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy