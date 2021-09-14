CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Red Wings re-sign Givani Smith to a 2-year contract

Fox17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings announced they have re-signed right winter Givani Smith to a two-year deal. The 23-year-old spent time between Detroit and the Grand Rapids Griffins last year. In 16 games for the Red Wings, he had four points and 21 penalty minutes with 28 hits.

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Givani Smith
Pro Hockey Rumors

Seattle Kraken sign former Red Wing Dennis Cholowski

The Seattle Kraken have reached a contract with Dennis Cholowski, signing him to a one-year, two-way deal. Interestingly enough, the contract will carry an NHL salary of $900,000, more than most two-way deals pay. Kraken GM Ron Francis released a short statement. Dennis is a young defenseman with offensive upside...
NHL
Times Leader

RailRiders fall to Red Wings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Rochester Red Wings 8-7 on Sunday at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead two batters into the bottom of the first when Estevan Florial doubled and scored on a Ryan LaMarre single. The RailRiders scored two more tallies on groundouts against Jefry Rodriguez in the first to open up a 3-0 lead.
SCRANTON, PA
FanSided

Red Wings: Is ’21-’22 Tyler Bertuzzi’s Rebound Year?

Tyler Bertuzzi is coming off a season with the Detroit Red Wings cut short by a lower back injury and subsequent surgery. Can he rebound less than a year later?. (Advanced Stats Courtesy of Evolving-Hockey) Last Season with the Red Wings. Well, there isn’t much to write about here. Through...
NHL
Pounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs sign Keita Bates-Diop to a two-year contract

The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed fourth-year small forward Keita Bates-Diop to a two-year contract, per a report from ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. PATFO tendered Bates-Diop a qualifying offer in late July that made him a restricted free agent. Although there are no details on how much money his new deal is worth, it likely won’t exceed the veteran minimum.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#The Detroit Red Wings#The Grand Rapids Griffins#The Red Wings
RealGM

Cavaliers To Sign Denzel Valentine To Two-Year Contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing wing Denzel Valentine to a two-year contract. The deal will be partially guaranteed for Valentine. Cleveland has been looking to add wing depth all season and has landed some help with Valentine. The 6'6'' wing played the first five years of his career with the Chicago Bulls. Valentine played last season after signing his qualifying offer from Chicago.
NBA
KMOV

BOZAK IS BACK: Tyler Bozak signs one-year contract with Blues

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tyler Bozak is back!. Tuesday morning, the St. Louis Blues announced that Bozak had agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 plus bonuses. The 35-year-old was acquired by the Blues on July 1, 2017 as a free agent from Toronto. Bozak has played in...
NHL
NHL

Donato signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Kraken

Unrestricted free agent forward has scored at least 20 points in each of past three seasons. Ryan Donato signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The 25-year-old forward became an unrestricted free agent after the San Jose Sharks did not extend him a qualifying offer. He...
NHL

Smith Gearing Up for Year 2 in Black & Gold

BOSTON - Craig Smith stuck around Boston for nearly a month following the Bruins' exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring. With the NHL's COVID-19 protocols discouraging activity outside of the rink during the 2020-21 campaign, Smith was unable to get much of a feel for his new city.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
927thevan.com

Red Wings forward Giavani Smith gets a new two year deal

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Givani Smith to a two-year contract. The 23-year-old recorded four points and 21 penalty minutes in 16 games with Detroit last season. Smith also had 15 points over 25 games with the Wings’ AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins...
NHL
knightsonice.com

Golden Knights sign Dylan Coghlan to 2-year contract

With a week before training camp, the Vegas Golden Knights took care one of their remaining items on the to-do list by signing defenseman Dylan Coghlan to a two-year deal. The deal carries an average annual value of $762,500. Coghlan was one of two restricted free agents left to be...
NHL
chatsports.com

Breaking: Jordan Mailata signs 4-year contract extension with the Eagles

On the eve of the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a deal with starting Left Tackle, Jordan Mailata, per Adam Caplan. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Mailata was entering his contract year and was doing so on the back of an incredible 2020 campaign where he was forced to step into the shoes of a starter. A former seventh-round pick, Mailata had taken huge strides in his development each year, but was yet to really be battle-tested.
NFL
stlouisgametime.com

Bozak’s back - Tyler Bozak signs one year contract with the Blues

While Blues fans have been waiting for news about Robert Thomas, Doug Armstrong decided to craft an appetizer to that main course. Today the Blues signed Tyler Bozak to a one-year deal that’s a reasonable price for the 35 year old center. The contract’s worth $750,000 plus performance bonuses. This...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings bring back familiar face on two-year contract

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed a familiar face as they have inked LW Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith, 23, split his third professional campaign between Detroit and the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21. In 16 games with the Red Wings, Smith notched four points (1-3-4) and 21 penalty minutes, while registering 28 hits in 10:35 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched his first NHL multi-point game with a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 at Florida, while completing the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” by recording a fighting major in the game as well. Smith also played 25 games for Grand Rapids last season and ranked among team leaders with nine goals (3rd), six assists (T9th), 15 points (7th) and 54 penalty minutes (2nd). Over three full professional seasons, Smith has totaled seven points (3-4-7) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 NHL games with Detroit and 47 points (24-23-47) and 217 penalty minutes in 129 games with the Griffins.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings' national TV schedule: If you don't have ESPN-Plus, you're out of luck

Detroit Red Wings fans may wanna look into a streaming service or two if they're trying to watch all 82 games this season. The NHL's new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, released their schedules for the upcoming season. The Wings, once one of the hottest tickets in the game, don't have the same cache as before — missing the postseason each of the last five years will do that to you. Still, Detroit will get a few looks on the new channels.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: It’s a Prove It Year for Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri is on the last year of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Like a solid chunk of the roster, Fabbri’s future with the team is uncertain – will he still be a Red Wing when the team is contending? This season could very well answer that question.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy