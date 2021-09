Hurricane Ida’s path through Louisiana and the surrounding states flooded the media, with videos and photos showing the damage it caused thus far. Growing up in Louisiana, the lasting effects of Hurricane Katrina loomed over my childhood. It was a central topic in my education, being the focus of my 7th grade field trip to the Lower Ninth Ward, a community still rebuilding itself from Katrina’s wreckage, and the topic of discussion when I interviewed my elderly neighbor for a history project. Having learned of and witnessed the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and experienced my share of hurricane procedures and evacuations, I find myself noticing multiple trends, as well as both similarities and differences between Katrina and Ida.

