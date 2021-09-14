CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Keller Lenkner Partner Warren Postman Honored As 2021 Law360 MVP Of The Year

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Lenkner LLC Partner Warren Postman has been named a Law360 MVP of the Year in the Employment category. The list recognizes an elite slate of attorneys who have distinguished themselves from their peers by securing hard-earned successes in complex, high-stakes litigation.

Law360 honored Postman for his leadership of Keller Lenkner's pioneering arbitration practice, in which the firm pursues individual arbitrations for clients whose claims are subject to arbitration clauses with class-action waivers. Keller Lenkner has won precedent-setting trial and appellate victories requiring defendants to comply with their own arbitration clauses, securing more than $375 million in settlements over the last two years for more than 150,000 employees and consumers.

"In bringing the resources necessary to arbitrate claims at a large scale, we provide access to justice for thousands of individuals who are contractually barred from participating in a class action," Postman said. "I'm grateful to Law360 for this honor and to our team at Keller Lenkner that works to prevent defendants from using arbitration as a tool for evading liability for wrongdoing."

Keller Lenkner's arbitration practice has won a number of landmark decisions, including:

  • In Adams v. Postmates, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a district ruling that required Postmates to arbitrate with thousands of its workers who alleged they had been misclassified as independent contractors.
  • In Abernathy v. DoorDash, a federal district court compelled DoorDash to arbitrate with thousands of its underpaid couriers. Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California berated the company for objecting to the terms of its own arbitration clause, stating: "This hypocrisy will not be blessed."
  • In Postmates v. 10,356 Individuals, Postman successfully defended the first challenge to California's Senate Bill 707, which imposes penalties on companies that use delay tactics to stop consumers and employees from bringing claims against them in arbitration.
  • In In re Intuit Free File Litigation, a California State Court ordered Intuit to arbitrate with nearly 10,000 Keller Lenkner clients, denying the company's attempt to redirect the arbitration demands into small-claims court, where, under California law, only corporations and not consumers can be represented by a lawyer.

Law360 editors reviewed nearly 900 submissions to determine this year's MVPs — 182 attorneys from 77 firms spanning 37 practice areas.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER:Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 150,000 clients.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keller-lenkner-partner-warren-postman-honored-as-2021-law360-mvp-of-the-year-301376439.html

SOURCE Keller Lenkner LLC

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Biden names eight federal judges, three for the 9th Circuit

President Biden announced Wednesday eight judicial nominations, bringing his total nominations to 43 federal judges since he took office in January. The newest nominees include Black women, a Korean woman and three Hispanic judges, fulfilling the president’s promise to make the judicial branch more diverse, according to the White House press release.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law.com

Keller Lenkner Is Starting a Not-So-Quiet Plaintiffs Bar Revolution

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. Keller Lenkner opened two offices and doubled its size since the beginning of the pandemic. Seventy-five percent of the boutique plaintiffs law firm are former federal court clerks. The two firm founders, themselves former SCOTUS clerks, were early innovators of...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Arbitration#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Ninth Circuit#The U S District Court#Senate#California State Court#The Supreme Court
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
reviewjournal.com

Man on death row for nearly 40 years ruled ineligible for execution

A man who has spent nearly 40 years on Nevada’s death row is ineligible for capital punishment and should be granted a new penalty hearing, the state’s high court has ruled. Samuel Howard, 73, was given the death penalty in 1983 after he was convicted of robbing Las Vegas dentist...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer want to convince you that the Supreme Court isn't political, but experts say 'it's naive to think people will' believe them

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer have tried to defend the Supreme Court's integrity. "This court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks," Barrett said at the McConnell Center this week. Yet experts said they're ignoring the realities of how politics affects the court and its justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Texas’s abortion law is even more unpopular than we thought

When the Supreme Court gave an at-least-temporary go-ahead to Texas’s law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, we and many others asked a question: Had Republicans caught the car on abortion?. They have long pushed for overturning Roe v. Wade, but for decades that was much more hypothetical...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy