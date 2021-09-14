CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Bioenergies Launches Lip Make-up Range For Its LAST Cosmetics Brand

 7 days ago

Paris, 14 th S eptember 2021 : Global Bioenergies announces the launch of a lip make-up range for its LAST brand, in addition to the existing eye make-up offer. 14 shades of liquid lipstick are now available at www.colors-that-last.com .

Like the 18 mascara, eyebrow mascara and liquid eyeshadow products on the market since June, the 14 liquid lipsticks are a ground-breaking combination of high performance and high naturalness. This combination is only possible thanks to Global Bioenergies innovative product: naturally sourced isododecane.

Muriel Morelli, in charge of product development, said: "The synthetic isododecane currently used by cosmetics makers has long been prized for its longwear, low-transfer and waterproof performance and its capacity to offer the best properties in terms of application and drying time. LAST's liquid lipstick formulation uses naturally sourced isododecane produced by Global Bioenergies, which means we are the first company to have created a product of over 90% naturalness while maintaining the top performance standards on the market, as blind consumer trials have shown. This is our brand signature!"

Romain Desfresnes, in charge of marketing and communications, added: "We have prolonged the colour identity already present in our eye products: classic tints combined with bolder shades that capture the spirit of the times, when everyone is dying to get out of the house and treat themselves to a bit of extravagance."

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, explained: "Today, choosing naturally sourced products is a radical act of support for the environment. Our process has found its first application in the cosmetics industry, and its contribution to the environmental transition will only grow in future as it impacts entire segments of the materials and fuels industries."

AS A REMINDER

Shareholders of record as at 11 June 2021 can get a 50% discount valid for all LAST products until 19 September. Send an email to: actionnaires-du-11-juin@global-bioenergies.com.

Contact Global Bioenergies

Pauline BayecHead of Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationPhone: +33 (0)1 64 98 20 50Mail: invest@global-bioenergies.com

Press Contact TG Communication - tessa.guilloux@tgcom.fr

