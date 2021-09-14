CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes County, MA

Kindia Roman listed dead in town report

By Rich Saltzberg
Martha's Vineyard Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Tisbury Police Sgt. Kindia Roman is listed as deceased in the 2019 town report. Roman, who is not dead, last served on the Tisbury Police Department in 2018. Roman’s attorney, Tim Burke, told The Times he found the death entry evidence of retaliation against his client. In light of the entry, Burke said he is considering amending Roman’s federal lawsuit against the town, former Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio, and Tisbury Police Sgt. Max Sherman. That suit, filed in 2020, alleges Roman was subject to civil rights violations, sexual harassment, discrimination, and conspiracy, among other allegations, while at the Tisbury Police Department. In the police roster on page 16 of the 2019 annual report, Roman’s name appears with two asterisks beside it. A footnote on page 18 provides a key to asterisks used in the “Appointed Town Officers” section of the report in which Roman’s name is listed. One asterisk denotes “resigned,” while two asterisks denote “deceased.”

www.mvtimes.com

